Watch the Trailer for 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,' Netflix's Latest Anime

Scott Pilgrim goes back to his original cartoon form in the trailer for upcoming Netflix series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. On Wednesday (August 16), Netflix shared a 1-minute teaser of the show, which premieres on November 17.

Returning to the series as voice actors are stars from the 2010 romantic action-comedy film, including Michael Cera (Scott), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona Flowers), Chris Evans (Lucas Lee), Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers), Brie Larson (Natalie V. "Envy" Adams), Jason Schwartzman (Gideon "G-Man" Graves), Ellen Wong (Knives Chau), Alison Pill (Kim Pine), and Mae Whitman (Roxanne "Roxy" Richter).

Announced earlier this year, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is based on the graphic novel series by Canadian comic book artist and author Bryan Lee O'Malley. Like the 2010 version of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the teaser shows Pilgrim fawning over Flowers and fronting a rock band while facing off with Flowers’ evil exes (and what appears to be other mythical creatures). The series comes from animation studio Science SARU, and was directed by Abel Góngora, with co-writing from O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski.

Scott Pilgrim | Official Teaser | Netflix www.youtube.com

Cera, fresh off of his role as Alan in summer blockbuster Barbie, spoke to Decider about rejoining the Scott Pilgrim cast, and O’Malley’s co-screenwriting.

“It’s strange and very fun,” Cera told Decider. “Scott Pilgrim has such a specific energy. The whole project, the whole world of Scott Pilgrim, is very energetic and really funny.” He added, “Every time I’ve recorded it, I have to send Brian an email saying, I love this so much. I’m so excited about it.”