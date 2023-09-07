RZA Will Conduct 30th Anniversary ‘Enter the Wu-Tang’ Symphony Concert Series

Wu-Tang Clan lead RZA is giving a symphony-style update to landmark Wu-Tang Clan debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). The superproducer, rapper and entrepreneur will conduct a run of symphony concerts at Gramercy Theatre in November, each night dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Enter the Wu-Tang, also coinciding with the LP’s November 9th release date.

“With the group’s classic 1993 debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), RZA established their widely imitated core sound, consisting of stark, booming beats and chilling samples (heavily drawing from vintage soul records as well as kung fu movies), setting the backdrop for the crew’s gritty, violent narratives,” the press release reads.

In Feburary, RZA previewed his new production company, “36 Chambers of Shaolin and A Ballet Through Mud,” in Denver. It included an orchestra and ballet dancers, although it’s unknown if the latter will be featured in the Gramercy Theatre shows.

“This is a really unique way to bring in artists from diverse backgrounds,” RZA told The Denver Post. “As a Black man, it’s great to see such an evolved orchestra, because there’s a certain stigma between classical musicians and rock or hip-hop. The musicians here are all cool, and some of them are even Wu-Tang fans.”

With the rest of Wu-Tang Clan, RZA will take part in the revived N.Y. State of Mind Tour with Nas, which begins its North American leg on September 20. Next Friday (September 15), the group will also co-headline the Hip-Hop Forever concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

General on-sale tickets for RZA’s Enter the Wu-Tang shows will be available on Friday, September 8th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.