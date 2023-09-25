‘Rick and Morty’ Reveal Their New Voice Actors in Season 7 Trailer

Rick and Morty is returning with new voice actors amid co-creator Justin Roiland being removed from the show. On Monday (September 25), the hit Adult Swim show shared its season 7 trailer, with the titular characters sounding similar to the voices Roiland had for them.

In a report from The Hollywood Reporter , it was shared that Rick and Morty are now voiced by different actors, with an Adult Swim insider adding that the names of the actors won’t be revealed until the show's season premiere.

“We want the show to speak for itself,” the insider said. “We believe in the strength of the season and our new voices and we want to preserve the viewing experience for fans.”

Earlier this year, Adult Swim ended their partnership with Roiland, who previously faced domestic violence charges before they were dropped in April. Following that, sexual harassment and assault allegations about the 43-year-old surfaced , including an NBC News exposé with women and non-binary people claiming to be groomed by Roiland when they were underage.

Rick and Morty | Season 7 Official Trailer | adult swim youtu.be

Rick and Morty is scheduled to return on Sunday, October 15, with the new season including 10 episodes. Here’s the official season 7 synopsis, which makes light of the recastings: “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. Rick and Morty, 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”