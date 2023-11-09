What Does a Rapper's Astrology Sign Say About Their Approach to Hip Hop?

Is a rapper’s talent learned ability or is it innate? While most would agree that rap is equal parts skill and art, one might surmise that the initial gift of rap is sparked by something greater – this is where astrology enters the chat.

There are obvious limitations of using purely sun sign based astrology to determine which artists are the most adept in their flow. Every person’s birth chart is differen’t, and there are often several aspects and configurations within it that can indicate artistic talent. One need look no further than a small sample size of rappers to realize that having a particular zodiac sign doesn’t preclude anyone from rap stardom. Seasoned spitters born under all signs of the zodiac abound, but the position of the stars at their birth often govern their particular stylistic flourishes and finesse. While some are bombastic and braggadocious in their bars, others lean on more muted delivery and complex wordplay to get their point across. Read on to discover the nuances bestowed by each sign of the zodiac onto your favorite rhyme sayer.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Photo illustration by @popephoenix for Okayplayer. Aquarians are often labeled as the weirdos of the zodiac. But when it comes to rap, these natives channel that singularity into greatness. Aquarius rappers are often pegged as detached and aloof in their personality; but this can lead to rappers being skillful in their bars about how far away they are from their contemporaries. Megan The Stallion made a name for herself with tough-as-nails raps like these, carving out a lane for herself that no other rapper, male or female can occupy. Rick Ross is another Aquarian rapper who embodies the aloof personality and spins it into cool, detached raps about luxury. No matter what they're rapping about, Aquarians do it their way, with an undeniable level of style.



Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Photo illustration by @popephoenix for Okayplayer. Pisces folks are often sensitive, intuitive, and artistically inclined. Those born under the water sign of Pisces are born with oceans of creativity. Like the fish they are associated with, Pisces rappers aren’t afraid to go deep with their bars — the watery emotional depths are this sign's domain. Also called the mystic of the zodiac, this sign has birthed some highly artistic and original rappers. Earl Sweatshirt is one rapper who shows this. With raps as enigmatic as they are pithy, his work transports listeners to another plane. These rappers are known for having bars with a capital B. Perhaps the most well-known rapper of the conscious rap movement, Common, is a Pisces known for his complex flows and wordplay. Pisces rappers get their point across, but make you feel it too.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Photo illustration by @popephoenix for Okayplayer. As a cardinal fire sign, Aries folks tend to be creative, impulsive, and bold. Like the ram that it’s associated with, you’ll find most Aries artists charging forward in their creative endeavors, unafraid to be in the vanguard of rap and create new styles. Few have done this better than Q-Tip. When he emerged on the rap scene in the late '80s as the nucleus of A Tribe Called Quest, his pithy flows invigorated the genre with an improvisational lilt that was yet unheard of - jazz rap. To quote Kanye, this “pop a wheelie on a zeitgeist” type energy is the rule for these fire sign rappers and not the exception. Another Aries creative who left his irrefutable mark on the rap scene is Pharrell. As one half of the production duo The Neptunes, he helped create a percussively ethereal sound that is still replicated to this day. Other notable Aries rappers include Chance the Rapper, Salt of Salt-N-Pepa, Big Sean, and Quavo.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Photo illustration by @popephoenix for Okayplayer. Those born under the sign of Taurus are often down-to-earth, reliable, and a little stubborn. The style of Taurus rappers can best be summed up by the old adage for its associated animal — if you mess with the bull you get the horns. Taurean rappers aren’t afraid to go hard in the booth with incredibly powerful and forceful bars, often rapped with tremendous bravado. Look no further than rappers Killer Mike, Rico Nasty, and Busta Rhymes to find stars who exemplify the commanding cadence that Taurus endows its starseeds with. Taurus is an earth sign ruled by Venus, a planet associated with money and music. Naturally, those born under the sign are gifted manifesters in the material realm with the racks to back up their money-related raps. Taurus folks are also blessed with a wicked sense of humor, often delivering their raps in deadpan punchlines.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Photo illustration by @popephoenix for Okayplayer. Geminis often get a bad rap, but are known for being adaptable, clever, and creative. If you were in a room filled with some of the greatest rappers of all time, you couldn’t throw a rock without hitting a Gemini. Andre 3000, Lauryn Hill, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye – hell even The Notorious B.I.G and Tupac were both Geminis. But what is it about the star sign of the twins that spawns this multiplicity of rap splendor? Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet associated with communication, intellect, and writing skills. It makes sense that those born under the sign of Gemini are some of the most revered rap writers, known for their complex wordplay and rhyming structures. These rappers are often blessed with highly analytical minds and quick wit, giving them the skill to create raps that get stuck in your head for all the ways they can be interpreted.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Photo illustration by @popephoenix for Okayplayer. Cancers are known to be compassionate, intuitive, and sometimes a little emotional. The sign of Cancer is said to be ruled by the moon. The moon is typically associated with the relationship with the mother and other nurturing activities, but how does this manifest in a rapper? Take Lil Kim for instance. Also known as the Queen Bee, it’s easy to peg Lil Kim as one of the most influential figures in female rap. Her popularity ushered in a new dawn for women rappers, and one could call her one of the forebears or mothers of the current wave of female rappers. For other Cancer rappers, this nurturing is shown in the way they founded their respective collectives and fostered new sounds in rap. RZA and 50 Cent are perfect examples of this, with the former being instrumental in developing the Wu-Tang sound, and the latter co-founding G-Unit, a juggernaut for mid-aughts New York rap.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Photo illustration by @popephoenix for Okayplayer. Leos are known for their charisma, childlike nature, and creativity. Leo rappers are easy to spot. Ruled by the sun and said to be represented by the lion, the king of the jungle, Leo performers often have star power in the megawatts. What they lack in finesse or complex wordplay they often make up for in sheer charisma. Leo rapper Chief Keef for example may not be known for deeply intricate flows but instead for emphatic refrains from his most popular songs like those in "I Don’t Like" or "Love Sosa." For better (think Nipsey Hussle) or for worse (think Tory Lanes), these rappers often engender incredibly loyal fanbases, often like the de facto royalty the sign is associated with. As creative fire signs, Leo rappers often come through with inventive cadences or melodic raps like Leo starseeds Lil B and Nate Dogg.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Photo illustration by @popephoenix for Okayplayer. Virgos are pragmatic, analytical, and reserved. Having mercury, the planet of communication, writing, and intellect, as the ruling planet for the sign of Virgo blesses those born under the sign with sharp wit and strong analytical bars. Look no further than rapper Nas. Often praised as one of the greatest rappers of all time, Nas has earned these accolades by proving himself to be a true storyteller, able to distill the bleak reality of life in the ghetto with hope. Another hallmark of Virgo rappers is their preciseness and attention to detail. Virgo rapper Ludacris is a fitting example of this. After emerging on the scene in the late '90s, Luda dispelled many people’s criticisms about southern rap lacking depth with imaginative, animated bars. Virgo rappers are often highly skilled at being able to paint a picture with the detailed stories that they rap.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Photo illustration by @popephoenix for Okayplayer. Libras are diplomatic, charming, and aesthetically inclined. Libra rappers are gifted to be born under Venus, the planet that rules music. As such, the Libra season has produced several highly gifted rappers, like Eminem, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Doja Cat. Libras are the aesthetes of the zodiac, and those born under the sign are often known for their fashion style as much as they are known for their bars. Don’t get it twisted though — Libra rappers bring it in the booth. This is thanks to the communicative air sign they are born under. Libra rappers know how to spin a yarn that will engage even the most dejected listener — just take the verses of Eminem and Lil Wayne as examples.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Photo illustration by @popephoenix for Okayplayer. Those born under the sign of scorpio are known to be brooding, independent, and protective of their privacy. They are known to be an intense sign. This is because their ruling planet, Pluto, resides over matters of transformation, life and death, and power. As a water sign, Scorpios also experience emotions deeply. In their art, Scorpio rappers are known to pull from these themes and create deeply vulnerable albeit sometimes dark bars. Future is a great example of this. Whether he’s spitting or crooning, he cuts to the heart of the matter and expresses tough feelings head-on, even when they’re problematic or self-destructive. Another rapper in this same vein of expression would be Scarface. Look no further than his verse on “Mind Playing Tricks On Me” to find him introspectively reminiscing and psychoanalyzing his past actions. Other notable Scorpio rappers include Eve, Big Pun, and Scarface.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Photo illustration by @popephoenix for Okayplayer. Sagittarius folks tend to be passionate, philosophical, and intelligent. On "Barbie Tings," Nicki Minaj raps “Sagittarius so you know I’m a optimist.” Like she so bluntly puts it, most Sag rappers view the world as their oyster. This has everything to do with their ruling sign of Jupiter, the greater benefic of the zodiac. Jupiter is the planet of expansion, growth, and luck. Fittingly, Sagittarians are idealists with a carefree nature and a hunger for freedom — physically and intellectually. Sagittarius also traditionally rules the 9th house in astrology, which is associated with higher learning and philosophy. Lastly, Sagittarius is a fire sign, blessing those native with a touch of fierceness and creativity. All of this combined makes Sagittarius rappers insightful, philosophical and ferocious rappers.