Raphel Saadiq Formally Announces First Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour In 25 Years

R&B and soul trio Tony! Toni! Toné! are taking it back for their first tour in 25 years. On Tuesday (June 20), group frontman Raphael Saadiq announced that the Oakland-raised outfit would revisit their classics on the Just Me & You Tour. Beginning September 21 in Birmingham, Alabama, the tour will continue until November 17 with stops in Charlotte, New York City, Cleveland, Louisville, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and more.

At the shows, Saadiq will perform songs with fellow Tony! Toni! Toné! Members D’Wayne Wiggins (also his brother), and Timothy Christian Riley, along with his solo material.



“I’ve always wanted to put my family back together,” Saadiq said in a press statement. “Playing with the Tonys again is a thank you to the fans, the Super Tonians, for supporting all my musical efforts. Without those who were with us from Day One, where would I be? But the main reason is that my father, Charlie Wiggins, would’ve wanted it this way–to see me, D’Wayne, and Tim playing together again.”

Following their fourth album House of Music in 1996, the group disbanded, although Wiggins and Riley have toured as a duo apart from Saadiq. The latter has gone on to release solo albums Instant Vintage, Ray Ray, The Way I See It, Stone Rollin’ and Jimmy Lee, also collaborating with A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad and En Vogue’s Dawn Robinson in Lucy Pearl. The supergroup would only release one album.

In 2019, Saadiq showed an eagerness for Tony! Toni! Toné! to reconnect on Sway’s Universe.

“I’ve been working on new Tonys music for about 15 years. I just felt like we should do something, a few songs, maybe seven or eight of them and then do a few shows,” he said at the time. “So I’m not gonna be back-back because I have way too many things going on, but as far as doing a tour and an EP or something, I’m down for that.”

He continued: “I’d actually like to perform the very last record we did together, House of Music. We never toured that record so if everyone is up for it I’d like to do that and put out three new records.”