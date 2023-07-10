‘Rap Sh!t’ Shares New Trailer Ahead of Second Season

Issa Rae-created HBO show Rap Sh!t is back for a second season. On Monday (July 10), a trailer for the new season premiered, showing protagonists Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) getting into more industry antics along with their manager Chastity (Jonica Booth).

The trailer shows the femcees on tour with Reina Reign (Kat Cunning), showing that Shawna and Mia patched things up after their fallout last season. In an exclusive first-look with Complex, showrunner Syreeta Singleton shared her excitement for the new season, which premieres August 10.

“Everything is heightened. The girls are on tour, tensions are high, and they’re quickly finding out how much they’re willing to compromise for success,” Singleton said.



As the show was renewed last September, and Singleton promised more “seducing and scheming,” referencing the show’s breakout hit. Rap Sh!t makes Issa Rae’s third HBO project as creator, along with former shows Insecure and Sweet Life: Los Angeles.

“Being on ‘Insecure,’ so much of my time was that, and I didn’t get to even write Rap Sh!t until the pandemic happened and we had that kind of forced break,” Rae told THR last December. “So I realized that maybe I’m not that great at multitasking and I need to carve out time to be able to continue to create, because that’s what makes me the happiest. That’s what makes me the most excited. And Rap Sh!t demonstrated that for me from its inception to finally completing it.”