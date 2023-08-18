Quavo Drops New Solo Album ‘Rocket Power’ In Dedication to Takeoff

Quavo gives a musical send-off to his late nephew and Migos member, Takeoff. On Friday (August 18), the Georgia native released his long-awaited sophomore album, Rocket Power, which comes nearly a year after his collaborative album with Takeoff, Only Built for Infinity Links.









The LP also makes Quavo’s second album, following 2018’s Quavo Huncho. On Rocket Power are select guest appearances, including posthumous vocals from Takeoff (“Patty Cake”), Future (“Turn Yo Clic Up”), Young Thug ("Focused"), and more. Absent from the album is fellow Migos member, Offset, although the rapper joined Quavo onstage during the 2023 BET Awards in June.



Rocket Power, which pulls its title from Takeoff’s nickname and the title of his first and only solo album, The Last Rocket, was announced in May.

“This album is for the Rocket, our true fans, and also, this is my therapy,” Quavo wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now. Sometimes I’m good, sometimes I’m down, sometimes I’m disappointed, sometimes I fall apart, but then I always find my strength again. I know everything might not be alright right now, but the Rocket showed me a way to make it right! Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. Rocket Power will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through.”

A Conversation For The Fans. #RocketPower youtu.be

For the Rocket Power album release party, the event was held in a New York City planetarium, while a mascot designed after Quavo surprised guests.



