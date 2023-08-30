Paris Jackson Slams Trolls Who Question Her ‘Love’ for Father Michael Jackson On Instagram

Paris Jackson, singer, actress, and daughter of the late Michael Jackson, issued a message to online bullies questioning her ‘love and affection’ for the King of Pop. On what would have been Jackson’s 65th birthday on Tuesday (August 29), the Swarm star responded with an Instagram to trolls.

“There have been times when I don’t post anything for my dad’s birthday and people lose their f****** minds. They tell me to kill myself, she said. “They’re basically measuring my love for my own father based on what I post on Instagram.”



However, since Jackson was raised in a Jehovah’s Witness family, the Dangerous artist didn’t celebrate birthdays, as mentioned by Paris. For Witnesses, they believe that birthday celebrations have pagan roots and are frowned upon by God.

“He used to hate anyone acknowledging his birthday. He actually didn’t even want us to know when his birthday was because he didn’t want us to throw a party or anything,” Paris continued.

She added, “Social media is apparently how people show their love and affection these days. And if you don’t wish someone a happy birthday via social media it apparently means that you don’t love them, you don’t care about them.”

Born via surrogacy, Paris is one of Jackson’s three children, along with sons Prince and Bigi, formerly known as Blanket.

Paris went on to share that Jackson fans can find alternative ways to celebrate the pop icon’s life, like “raising awareness” for different charities and outreach programs.

“If you are an MJ super fan and you want to do something that he would have loved, which is not celebrate his birthday, my suggestion would be there’s always ways to get involved with raising awareness for climate change, doing stuff for the environment, animal rights activism. These are things that he loved and was really interested in.”

She added, “I can’t speak for him because I’m a different person, but I’m sure he would have loved that.”

A biopic on MJ’s life, starring his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, is expected to release next year.