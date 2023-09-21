Nicki Minaj’s Husband Placed Into 120 Days of House Arrest After Threatening Offset on Instagram

The clownery came back to bite on Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty. Petty, who’s been married to Minaj since 2019, has reportedly been placed on house arrest after sending veiled threats to Offset on Instagram. A court order filed on Wednesday (September 20) in the Central District of California shows that Petty, 45, was ordered to home monitoring after being “recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”









The specific individual is Offset, who Petty targeted in videos posted to Instagram last Saturday (September 16). Prior to the video, Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, and Petty both attended the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards last Tuesday (September 12), where Minaj and Offset’s wife, Cardi B performed. Two days later, the men sent back-and-forth direct messages on Instagram, one where Petty allegedly referenced late Migos member Takeoff.



“Use that money to get dem n***** that killed ya partner my g datz gangster,” Petty wrote.

In the videos, Petty is seen with two other men, sending various threats to the “FAN” rapper, including, “Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral, p****!”





Cephus followed with a clip of him departing a jet plane, implying that Petty and his friends were broke. “I’m getting off a jet, he’s funny,” he said. The rest of the weekend, the 31-year-old was spotted in Colorado meeting University of Colorado Boulder head coach Deion Sanders and streaming with Twitch influencer Kai Cenat.

The feud between Cephus and Petty is largely based on Minaj and Cardi B’s long-running feud, which began in 2018 after the latter attempted to attack Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week that September. Neither rapper has discussed the news of Petty’s house arrest, with Cardi instead celebrating her sixth anniversary with Cephus.