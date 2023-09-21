Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images.
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Placed Into 120 Days of House Arrest After Threatening Offset on Instagram
Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, has been placed on house arrest for 120 days, stemming from social media clips where he appeared to threaten Offset.
The clownery came back to bite on Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty. Petty, who’s been married to Minaj since 2019, has reportedly been placed on house arrest after sending veiled threats to Offset on Instagram. A court order filed on Wednesday (September 20) in the Central District of California shows that Petty, 45, was ordered to home monitoring after being “recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”
An LA federal judge has ordered Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, to serve "up to" 120 days on home detention for "making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record."\n\nThe individual is Offset, Cardi B's husband.— Meghann Cuniff (@Meghann Cuniff) 1695266255
Also notable: Probation officer and judge did not need an outside report/complaint to act on this. @OffsetYRN and @iamcardib didn\u2019t even seem to care - Offset LOL\u2019d about it in a video as he walked off a jet, I think while going to say hey to Deion Sanders at the Colorado game.— Meghann Cuniff (@Meghann Cuniff) 1695271054
As today's filing shows, Petty's U.S. Probation & Pretrial Services officer and his supervisor\u00a0didn't share Offset's carefree approach to the video. They skipped the Instagram story and clapped back a bit more formally.— Meghann Cuniff (@Meghann Cuniff) 1695271788
The specific individual is Offset, who Petty targeted in videos posted to Instagram last Saturday (September 16). Prior to the video, Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, and Petty both attended the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards last Tuesday (September 12), where Minaj and Offset’s wife, Cardi B performed. Two days later, the men sent back-and-forth direct messages on Instagram, one where Petty allegedly referenced late Migos member Takeoff.
“Use that money to get dem n***** that killed ya partner my g datz gangster,” Petty wrote.
#KennethPetty\u2019s friend posts the rest of the alleged messages between him and #Offset. \n\n\u00b0 (the DMs start on Thursday. the VMAs were two days before.) \u00b0— Chrissyy Talks (@Chrissyy Talks) 1694895713
In the videos, Petty is seen with two other men, sending various threats to the “FAN” rapper, including, “Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral, p****!”
Nicki Minaj husband big zoo and fellow goons stake out looking for Offset. Btw Offset was too busy having dance battles in kaicenat room in Atlanta. \ud83e\udd37\u200d\u2642\ufe0f pray for peace— DJ Akademiks (@DJ Akademiks) 1694871744
Nicki Minaj husband Big Zoo goon explains why the beef happened with Offset and drops the dms that offset supposedly sent— DJ Akademiks (@DJ Akademiks) 1694897090
Offset laughing at nicki Minaj husband big zoo and his goonies— DJ Akademiks (@DJ Akademiks) 1694876859
Cephus followed with a clip of him departing a jet plane, implying that Petty and his friends were broke. “I’m getting off a jet, he’s funny,” he said. The rest of the weekend, the 31-year-old was spotted in Colorado meeting University of Colorado Boulder head coach Deion Sanders and streaming with Twitch influencer Kai Cenat.
Offset Comes On Kai Cenat's Stream!www.youtube.com
The feud between Cephus and Petty is largely based on Minaj and Cardi B’s long-running feud, which began in 2018 after the latter attempted to attack Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week that September. Neither rapper has discussed the news of Petty’s house arrest, with Cardi instead celebrating her sixth anniversary with Cephus.
My man is really really the best\ud83e\udd72\ud83e\udd72\ud83e\udd72— Cardi B (@Cardi B) 1695239789
