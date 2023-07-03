ESC TO CLOSE
Mixtape Monday: TREE x Vic Spencer, WesWill, CHEF MIKE, Brainorchestra + More
Photo Credit: Artist

Mixtape Monday Features New Music From TREE x Vic Spencer, WesWill, CHEF MIKE, Napoleon Da Legend x J Scienide, Brainorchestra and more.

TREE & Vic Spencer are up top this week with SOMETHING IS NOT, WesWill is Here For A Good Time, Chef Mike is back with Basic Cable and Napoleon Da Legend & J Scienide drop GOAT VS SHEEP. Brainorchestra is back with Rituals.

Radicule keeps pace with S-RANK SLAPS 2.5 HD reMIX, AP Da Overlord & Uncle Fester drop Grim Night and Clever 1 & Giallo Point are on deck with GUNZ, KNIVEZ and NUNCHUKZ. Teflon shares 2 Sides To Every Story and Serf closes the lineup with Mic Tyson Redux.

TREE x VIC SPENCER — SOMETHING IS NOT

Photo Credit: Artist

Following the 2019 release of Nothing IS Something, TREE & VIC SPENCER reconnect for SOMETHING IS NOT.


WesWill — Here For A Good Time

Photo Credit: Artist

WesWill raises the bar, following the February release of The Game Is The Game with Here For A Good Time.

Chef Mike — Basic Cable

Photo Credit: Artist

Following The I.M.F.-assisted album Art Felons and the more recent Phantom Loops 2, Chef Mike drops Basic Cable.

NAPOLEON DA LEGEND x J SCIENIDE — GOAT VS SHEEP

Photo Credit: Artist

Two of the most prolific figures in the game connect with the release of GOAT VS SHEEP by NAPOLEON DA LEGEND & J SCIENIDE.


Brainorchestra — Rituals

Photo Credit: Artist

Following E-Town General 2, Brainorchestra is back for the summer with his latest instrumental compilation called Rituals.

Radicule — S-RANK SLAPS 2.5 HD reMIX

Photo Credit: Artist

Getting the rest off his chest, Radicule rounds out the S-RANK series by following …SLAPS II with S-RANK SLAPS 2.5 HD reMIX.

A.P. Da Overlord x Uncle Fester — Grim Night

Photo Credit: Artist

A.P. Da Overlord & Uncle Fester deliver a heat seeking missile with the release of Grim Night featuring TYRNT, John Creasy, Phoenyx and more.

Clever 1 x Giallo Point — GUNZ, KNIVEZ and NUNCHUKZ

Photo Credit: Artist

Clever 1 (of Da Buze Bruvaz) connects with Giallo Point for the tough as nails heist tape GUNZ, KNIVEZ and NUNCHUKZ featuring Him Lo.

Teflon — 2 SIdes To Every Story

Photo Credit: Artist

Rap veteran Teflon drops the highly-anticipated album 2 Sides To Every Story featuring Benny The Butcher, DJ Eclipse and M.O.P.


Serf — Mic Tyson Redux

Photo Credit: Artist

Serf follows the Renaissance 4 and Xperimental beat tape EP’s with the Sean Price rework project Mic Tyson Redux.

Karas Lamb writes and digs for tunes you haven’t heard yet. She wants to listen to your music. Follow her on Twitter @karaslamb

