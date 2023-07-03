Photo Credit: Artist
Mixtape Monday: TREE x Vic Spencer, WesWill, CHEF MIKE, Brainorchestra + More
Mixtape Monday Features New Music From TREE x Vic Spencer, WesWill, CHEF MIKE, Napoleon Da Legend x J Scienide, Brainorchestra and more.
TREE & Vic Spencer are up top this week with SOMETHING IS NOT, WesWill is Here For A Good Time, Chef Mike is back with Basic Cable and Napoleon Da Legend & J Scienide drop GOAT VS SHEEP. Brainorchestra is back with Rituals.
Radicule keeps pace with S-RANK SLAPS 2.5 HD reMIX, AP Da Overlord & Uncle Fester drop Grim Night and Clever 1 & Giallo Point are on deck with GUNZ, KNIVEZ and NUNCHUKZ. Teflon shares 2 Sides To Every Story and Serf closes the lineup with Mic Tyson Redux.
TREE x VIC SPENCER — SOMETHING IS NOT
Following the 2019 release of Nothing IS Something, TREE & VIC SPENCER reconnect for SOMETHING IS NOT.
WesWill — Here For A Good Time
WesWill raises the bar, following the February release of The Game Is The Game with Here For A Good Time.
Chef Mike — Basic Cable
Following The I.M.F.-assisted album Art Felons and the more recent Phantom Loops 2, Chef Mike drops Basic Cable.
NAPOLEON DA LEGEND x J SCIENIDE — GOAT VS SHEEP
Two of the most prolific figures in the game connect with the release of GOAT VS SHEEP by NAPOLEON DA LEGEND & J SCIENIDE.
Brainorchestra — Rituals
Following E-Town General 2, Brainorchestra is back for the summer with his latest instrumental compilation called Rituals.
Radicule — S-RANK SLAPS 2.5 HD reMIX
Getting the rest off his chest, Radicule rounds out the S-RANK series by following …SLAPS II with S-RANK SLAPS 2.5 HD reMIX.
A.P. Da Overlord x Uncle Fester — Grim Night
A.P. Da Overlord & Uncle Fester deliver a heat seeking missile with the release of Grim Night featuring TYRNT, John Creasy, Phoenyx and more.
Clever 1 x Giallo Point — GUNZ, KNIVEZ and NUNCHUKZ
Clever 1 (of Da Buze Bruvaz) connects with Giallo Point for the tough as nails heist tape GUNZ, KNIVEZ and NUNCHUKZ featuring Him Lo.
Teflon — 2 SIdes To Every Story
Rap veteran Teflon drops the highly-anticipated album 2 Sides To Every Story featuring Benny The Butcher, DJ Eclipse and M.O.P.
Serf — Mic Tyson Redux
Serf follows the Renaissance 4 and Xperimental beat tape EP’s with the Sean Price rework project Mic Tyson Redux.
