Mixtape Monday: TREE x Vic Spencer, WesWill, CHEF MIKE, Brainorchestra + More

TREE & Vic Spencer are up top this week with SOMETHING IS NOT, WesWill is Here For A Good Time, Chef Mike is back with Basic Cable and Napoleon Da Legend & J Scienide drop GOAT VS SHEEP. Brainorchestra is back with Rituals.

Radicule keeps pace with S-RANK SLAPS 2.5 HD reMIX, AP Da Overlord & Uncle Fester drop Grim Night and Clever 1 & Giallo Point are on deck with GUNZ, KNIVEZ and NUNCHUKZ. Teflon shares 2 Sides To Every Story and Serf closes the lineup with Mic Tyson Redux.

TREE x VIC SPENCER — SOMETHING IS NOT Photo Credit: Artist Following the 2019 release of Nothing IS Something, TREE & VIC SPENCER reconnect for SOMETHING IS NOT. <a href="https://mctreeg.bandcamp.com/album/something-is-not">SOMETHING IS NOT by TREE &amp; VIC SPENCER</a>



WesWill — Here For A Good Time Photo Credit: Artist WesWill raises the bar, following the February release of The Game Is The Game with Here For A Good Time. <a href="https://weswill.bandcamp.com/album/here-for-a-good-time">Here For A Good Time by WesWill</a>

Chef Mike — Basic Cable Photo Credit: Artist Following The I.M.F.-assisted album Art Felons and the more recent Phantom Loops 2, Chef Mike drops Basic Cable. <a href="https://commonandnormal.bandcamp.com/album/basic-cable">Basic Cable by Chef Mike</a>

NAPOLEON DA LEGEND x J SCIENIDE — GOAT VS SHEEP Photo Credit: Artist Two of the most prolific figures in the game connect with the release of GOAT VS SHEEP by NAPOLEON DA LEGEND & J SCIENIDE.

<a href="https://j-scienide.bandcamp.com/album/goat-vs-sheep">GOAT VS SHEEP by NAPOLEON DA LEGEND x J SCIENIDE</a>

Brainorchestra — Rituals Photo Credit: Artist Following E-Town General 2, Brainorchestra is back for the summer with his latest instrumental compilation called Rituals. <a href="https://brainorchestra.bandcamp.com/album/rituals">Rituals by Brainorchestra</a>

Radicule — S-RANK SLAPS 2.5 HD reMIX Photo Credit: Artist Getting the rest off his chest, Radicule rounds out the S-RANK series by following …SLAPS II with S-RANK SLAPS 2.5 HD reMIX. <a href="https://radicule.bandcamp.com/album/s-rank-slaps-25-hd-remix">S-RANK SLAPS 2.5 HD reMIX by Radicule.</a>

A.P. Da Overlord x Uncle Fester — Grim Night Photo Credit: Artist A.P. Da Overlord & Uncle Fester deliver a heat seeking missile with the release of Grim Night featuring TYRNT, John Creasy, Phoenyx and more. <a href="https://amajinrecords.bandcamp.com/album/grim-night">Grim Night by A.P. Da Overlord &amp; Uncle Fester</a>

Clever 1 x Giallo Point — GUNZ, KNIVEZ and NUNCHUKZ Photo Credit: Artist Clever 1 (of Da Buze Bruvaz) connects with Giallo Point for the tough as nails heist tape GUNZ, KNIVEZ and NUNCHUKZ featuring Him Lo. <a href="https://grilchyparty.bandcamp.com/album/gunz-knivez-and-nunchuckz">GUNZ, KNIVEZ and NUNCHUCKZ by Da Buze Bruvaz presents Clever 1 x Giallo Point</a>

Teflon — 2 SIdes To Every Story Photo Credit: Artist Rap veteran Teflon drops the highly-anticipated album 2 Sides To Every Story featuring Benny The Butcher, DJ Eclipse and M.O.P.

<a href="https://teflon-420music.bandcamp.com/album/2-sides-to-every-story">2 Sides To Every Story by Teflon</a>

Serf — Mic Tyson Redux Photo Credit: Artist Serf follows the Renaissance 4 and Xperimental beat tape EP’s with the Sean Price rework project Mic Tyson Redux. <a href="https://serf559.bandcamp.com/album/mic-tyson-redux">Mic Tyson Redux by Serf</a>