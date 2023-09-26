‘8 Mile’ Actor Nashawn Breedlove Has Died

Nashawn “Ox” Breedlove, who played rapper Lotto in Eminem’s 2002 semi-autobiographical film, 8 Mile, has died. According to TMZ, the 46-year-old actor died in his sleep at his residence in New Jersey of unknown causes.

In the classic 8 Mile scene, Lotto and Em’s character Rabbit faced off in a rap battle, where Lotto humorously rapped “I feel bad I gotta murder that dude from ‘Leave it to Beaver.'” At the battle’s end, Rabbit walks away, voluntarily giving Lotto the win.

B Rabbit vs Lotto Rap Battle (HQ) youtu.be

8 Mile would go on to be praised as one of the best autobiographical films of all time, also earning Eminem an Academy Award for Best Original Song (“Lose Yourself”). While the film was a box office success, opening at No. 1 with $51.3 million grossed in its first weekend, the soundtrack was an equal hit, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and selling 700,000 copies first week.



Following 8 Mile, Breedlove appeared on The Wash soundtrack under his stage name Ox. In the 2001 film were Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, DJ Pooh, with Em also making a guest appearance.

In January, 50 Cent shared with Big Boy TV that 8 Mile would be readapted to a television show, with Em assisting with production. “It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds,” 50 said. “I think it should be there for his legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it.”

50 Cent Speaks on Takeoff, BMF, Super Bowl, and Reveals “8 Mile” TV Show | Interview www.youtube.com

Breedlove is now the fifth person from 8 Mile to die, following director Curtis Hanson, and co-stars Proof, Brittany Murphy and De’Angelo Wilson.

