Mo’Nique Slams Paramount Over “The Parkers” Residuals

Mo’Nique is turning up the heat over The Parkers. Months after the veteran comedian and actress filed a lawsuit against Paramount and CBS over residuals over the hit show, Mo’Nique is going public with her fight. On Tuesday, Mo’Nique released a video asking CBS to pay her and her television daughter and co-star on the show Countess Vaughn for their work on the sitcom.

In the video she said:

“What we’re asking you, CBS, is can you please treat these two Black women fairly? Don’t pay us any more, but don’t pay us any less… The reason why we’re having this conversation out loud for the community to hear is this: We see the numbers, and they still don’t want to pay.”

The veteran actress and comedian reveals that she receives no residuals from her time on the hit '90s show. In fact, she said the production company has told her that show has brought in “absolutely no money.” Hicks calls the claim baffling, considering it’s been in syndication for more than 20 years —in the caption for the post, Hicks wrote that “The Parkers was a huge success and continues to be a source of revenue through syndication and streaming channels.”

The hit show ran from August 1999 to May 2004 and garnered wide success for the UPN network (owned by Paramount and CBS), which highlighted a myriad of shows centered around Black people at that time. During the show’s run, Hicks obtained various accolades for her performance as well as a quick rise to fame.



Hicks filed the lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, April 13. She claims that CBS owes her millions.

Her television daughter and co-star on the show, Countess Vaughn, came to her defense, also in an Instagram post, stating, “Yes. Give us our money.” Many of the comments are also in support of both actresses, sharing their love for the show and their desire for their fair payment. “Unfortunately, all too often, talent gets kept in the dark.”, Hicks continues in her Instagram post.

This comes as the entertainment industry is currently enduring the first joint strike between actors and writers since 1960. Various members of the industry have joined in protest of unfair wages, withheld pay, and general mistreatment. Many celebrities have joined the picket lines, revealing that they have also gone without residual pay for their projects. Popular shows are no exception to this issue, as many reveal that they have not gotten residual pay for shows that have finished airing, despite remaining popular in today’s culture.