Mixtape Monday: ft. Chris Crack, Killer Mike, HAZ SOLO, YL + More

Cover of the new DJ Rude One and RXK Nephew project, The ONEderful Nephew.

Source: Artist

Hear new projects from DJ Rude One x RXK Nephew, Chris Crack, Killer Mike, HAZ SOLO, Kool Keith, YL and more, this Mixtape Monday.

DJ Rude One & RXK Nephew kick things off this Mixtape Monday with The ONEderful Nephew, Chris Crack is back with Free Sex, Killer Mike drops MICHAEL and HAZ SOLO follows with junebug40. Kool Keith delivers Black Elvis 2, YL says Don’t Feed The Pigeons, JG Riff drops the self-titled Riff, tobi sings Songs of A Torn Soul and Stik Figa &The Expert perform the Ritual.

Mantis The Miasma keeps pace with Cold Soul 2 and Jordan Commandeur makes the cut with Son Rise. whatupVERN is a Lost Angel In SIN CITY, Ohbliv is With All Things, Urb drops Basic Batch, Horatio Luna implores you to Support Your Local Jazzy House Producer and MoMA Ready is back with Headlock. Stephen Carmona, Rami and Stonie Blue are on deck with GARDENS, Suburban Architecture drop the Turning Point EP and A-Trak closes this week a tuff set for The Lot Radio, celebrating 15 years of Fool’s Gold Records.

Mantis The Miasma - Cold Soul 2

Following 2021’s Cold Soul and the April release of Death and The Horseman, Mantis the Miasma drops Cold Soul 2.

DJ Rude One x RXK Nephew - The ONEderful Nephew

Chicago and Rochester connect for the collaborative album The ONEderful Nephew from DJ Rude One and RXK Nephew.

HAZ SOLO - junebug40

Following SOLO WEARS KARL KANI and the NIGHTTAPES series, HAZ SOLO returns to deliver the junebug40 EP.

Stik Figa x The Expert - Ritual

Stik Figa & The Expert drop the 60’s psych-inspired album Ritual featuring Blu, Solemn Brigham, Tanya Morgan and more.

Jordan Commandeur - Son Rise

Jordan Commandeur explores the experience of fatherhood on the Son Rise EP featuring Lord Juco, 38 Spesh, Bodega Bamz, Planet Asia and more.

Stephen Carmona x Rami + Stonie Blue - GARDENS

Keeping the party going, Stephen Carmona connects with Rami and Stonie Blue to deliver the pulsating GARDENS EP.

whatupVERN - Lost Angel In SIN CITY

whatupVERN takes a break from the five-volume Gallery Pieces series to drop Lost Angel In SIN CITY featuring Low Blow, Skamatics and Sev Chino.

Ohbliv - With All Things

Back with more power, Ohbliv follows Anima Mundi and the latest collection of Lewse Joints with the release of the With All Things EP.

A-Trak - The LOT Radio 06.15.23 

Fresh off of the 15th anniversary of Fool’s Gold Records, A-Trak celebrates over a decade of tunes with a bloghaus and electro set for The LOT Radio.

tobi - SONGS OF A TORN SOUL

tobi follows JOURNEYS./SOUL INTERMISSION and album standout “FALLEN ANGELS INTERLUDE” with SONGS OF A TORN SOUL.

MoMA Ready - HEADLOCK

Following Body22 and Faith In Us, MoMA Ready delivers an absolute scorcher with the release of the uptempo club killer HEADLOCK.

Kool Keith - Black Elvis 2

Rap legend Kool Keith follows the 1999 release of Black Elvis/Lost In Space with the long-awaited futurist sequel Black Elvis 2.

Suburban Architecture - Turning Point EP

Chris Read and James Curry are back as drum & bass preservationists Suburban Architecture with the release of their Turning Point EP.

Killer Mike - MICHAEL 

Killer Mike takes a solo flight to reckon with several ghosts on the deeply personal and lyrically dense full circle album MICHAEL.

YL - Don’t Feed The Pigeons

Following the 2022 release of the Eyedress-assisted album The Hills Have Eyes, YL returns with the solo album Don’t Feed The Pigeons.

Horatio Luna - Support Your Local Jazzy House Producer

Melbourne’s own Horatio Luna returns with an absolute gem of a project simply titled Support Your Local Jazzy House Producer.

JG Riff - Riff 

Following lead single “Gangsta Music,” D.C. spitter JG Riff puts on for the DMV with the release of the real-life rap opus Riff.

Urb - Basic Batch

Representing Poland, Urb drops a seamless collection of instrumentals with the release of Basic Batch for Blunted Astronaut.

Chris Crack - Free Sex

Following Battery Operated Simps, Chris Crack drops the latest installment in the Nigga Nation Radio series with the release of Free Sex.

---

Karas Lamb writes and digs for tunes you haven’t heard yet. She wants to listen to your music. Follow her on Twitter @karaslamb.