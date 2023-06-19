DJ Rude One & RXK Nephew kick things off this Mixtape Monday with The ONEderful Nephew, Chris Crack is back with Free Sex, Killer Mike drops MICHAEL and HAZ SOLO follows with junebug40. Kool Keith delivers Black Elvis 2, YL says Don’t Feed The Pigeons, JG Riff drops the self-titled Riff, tobi sings Songs of A Torn Soul and Stik Figa &The Expert perform the Ritual.

Mantis The Miasma keeps pace with Cold Soul 2 and Jordan Commandeur makes the cut with Son Rise. whatupVERN is a Lost Angel In SIN CITY, Ohbliv is With All Things, Urb drops Basic Batch, Horatio Luna implores you to Support Your Local Jazzy House Producer and MoMA Ready is back with Headlock. Stephen Carmona, Rami and Stonie Blue are on deck with GARDENS, Suburban Architecture drop the Turning Point EP and A-Trak closes this week a tuff set for The Lot Radio, celebrating 15 years of Fool’s Gold Records.



Mantis The Miasma - Cold Soul 2 Source: Artist Following 2021’s Cold Soul and the April release of Death and The Horseman, Mantis the Miasma drops Cold Soul 2. <a href="https://mantisthemiasma.bandcamp.com/album/cold-soul-2">Cold Soul 2 by Mantis The Miasma</a>

DJ Rude One x RXK Nephew - The ONEderful Nephew Source: Artist Chicago and Rochester connect for the collaborative album The ONEderful Nephew from DJ Rude One and RXK Nephew. <a href="https://djrudeone.bandcamp.com/album/the-onederful-nephew">The ONEderful Nephew by DJ Rude One and RXK Nephew</a>

HAZ SOLO - junebug40 Source: Artist Following SOLO WEARS KARL KANI and the NIGHTTAPES series, HAZ SOLO returns to deliver the junebug40 EP. <a href="https://hazsolo.bandcamp.com/album/junebug40">junebug40 by HAZ SOLO</a>

Stik Figa x The Expert - Ritual Source: Artist Stik Figa & The Expert drop the 60’s psych-inspired album Ritual featuring Blu, Solemn Brigham, Tanya Morgan and more. <a href="https://theexpert.bandcamp.com/album/ritual">Ritual by Stik Figa &amp; The Expert</a>

Jordan Commandeur - Son Rise Source: Artist Jordan Commandeur explores the experience of fatherhood on the Son Rise EP featuring Lord Juco, 38 Spesh, Bodega Bamz, Planet Asia and more.

<a href="https://jordancommandeur.bandcamp.com/album/son-rise">Son Rise by Jordan Commandeur</a>

Stephen Carmona x Rami + Stonie Blue - GARDENS Source: Artist Keeping the party going, Stephen Carmona connects with Rami and Stonie Blue to deliver the pulsating GARDENS EP. <a href="https://stephenicarmona.bandcamp.com/album/gardens-2">GARDENS by Stephen Carmona, Rami &amp; Stonie Blue</a>

whatupVERN - Lost Angel In SIN CITY Source: Artist whatupVERN takes a break from the five-volume Gallery Pieces series to drop Lost Angel In SIN CITY featuring Low Blow, Skamatics and Sev Chino. <a href="https://griotvrn.bandcamp.com/album/lost-angel-in-sin-city-gallery-piece-renovation-vacation">Lost Angel in SIN CITY (Gallery Piece Renovation/Vacation) by whatupVERN</a>

Ohbliv - With All Things Source: Artist Back with more power, Ohbliv follows Anima Mundi and the latest collection of Lewse Joints with the release of the With All Things EP. <a href="https://ohbliv.bandcamp.com/album/with-all-things-2">With All Things by Ohbliv</a>

A-Trak - The LOT Radio 06.15.23 Source: Artist Fresh off of the 15th anniversary of Fool’s Gold Records, A-Trak celebrates over a decade of tunes with a bloghaus and electro set for The LOT Radio.

tobi - SONGS OF A TORN SOUL Source: Artist tobi follows JOURNEYS./SOUL INTERMISSION and album standout “FALLEN ANGELS INTERLUDE” with SONGS OF A TORN SOUL. <a href="https://tobi4life.bandcamp.com/album/songs-of-a-torn-soul">SONGS OF A TORN SOUL. by tobi</a>

MoMA Ready - HEADLOCK Source: Artist Following Body22 and Faith In Us, MoMA Ready delivers an absolute scorcher with the release of the uptempo club killer HEADLOCK. <a href="https://momaready.bandcamp.com/album/headlock">HEADLOCK by MoMA Ready</a>

Kool Keith - Black Elvis 2 Source: Artist Rap legend Kool Keith follows the 1999 release of Black Elvis/Lost In Space with the long-awaited futurist sequel Black Elvis 2. <a href="https://mmg-koolkeith.bandcamp.com/album/black-elvis-2">Black Elvis 2 by Kool Keith</a>

Suburban Architecture - Turning Point EP Source: Artist Chris Read and James Curry are back as drum & bass preservationists Suburban Architecture with the release of their Turning Point EP. <a href="https://suburbanarchitecture.bandcamp.com/album/turning-point-ep">Turning Point EP by Suburban Architecture</a>

Killer Mike - MICHAEL Source: Artist Killer Mike takes a solo flight to reckon with several ghosts on the deeply personal and lyrically dense full circle album MICHAEL. <a href="https://killermike.bandcamp.com/album/michael">MICHAEL by Killer Mike</a>

YL - Don’t Feed The Pigeons Source: Artist Following the 2022 release of the Eyedress-assisted album The Hills Have Eyes, YL returns with the solo album Don’t Feed The Pigeons. <a href="https://dontaskwhy.bandcamp.com/album/dont-feed-the-pigeons">Don&#39;t Feed The Pigeons by YL</a>

Horatio Luna - Support Your Local Jazzy House Producer Source: Artist Melbourne’s own Horatio Luna returns with an absolute gem of a project simply titled Support Your Local Jazzy House Producer. <a href="https://horatioluna.bandcamp.com/album/support-your-local-jazzy-house-producer">Support Your Local Jazzy House Producer by Horatio Luna</a>

JG Riff - Riff Source: Artist Following lead single “Gangsta Music,” D.C. spitter JG Riff puts on for the DMV with the release of the real-life rap opus Riff.

Urb - Basic Batch Source: Artist Representing Poland, Urb drops a seamless collection of instrumentals with the release of Basic Batch for Blunted Astronaut. <a href="https://bluntedastronaut.com/album/basic-batch">Basic Batch by Urb</a>

Chris Crack - Free Sex Source: Artist Following Battery Operated Simps, Chris Crack drops the latest installment in the Nigga Nation Radio series with the release of Free Sex. <a href="https://chriscrack.bandcamp.com/album/free-sex">Free Sex by Chris Crack</a>

Karas Lamb writes and digs for tunes you haven’t heard yet. She wants to listen to your music. Follow her on Twitter @karaslamb.