Meek Mill Doubles Down on “Free Tory” Statement in Threads Rant Defending Tory Lanez

“Ima leader I’m not suppose to be quiet…” is one of the many Meek Mill Threads posts defending his statements made this past Friday regarding the controversy surrounding Tory Lanez being convicted of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. At Rolling Loud Portugal, Meek Mill shouted “Free Tory too, one time” after playing “Litty”, a collaborative song with Tory Lanez featured on DC4.

Shortly after making this divisive comment, hip-hop fans rushed to slam Meek Mill on social media. “That’s why no one likes him,” one user on Twitter commented in response to the original video. Many were also surprised to hear this from Meek, taking into account his previous ties to Roc Nation who features Megan Thee Stallion and his shaky past with Tory Lanez in recent years.

Rather than backtracking his statements following the backlash, Meek doubled down on his comments by going on a five-post long rant on Threads, the new social media platform created by Meta. He started this rant by referencing other hip-hop artists who are facing jail time, “I say free young thug … free lucci … free melly I don’t even know why y’all start dealing with us if yall gone try to smear us …. That’s why I stick to the trenches.”

Meek then follows by referencing MUMIA, a political activist who is currently on death row for being accused of killing a Philadelphia police officer in 1981. He connects this by arguing about his rap image by saying, “Y’all mess my shit up I’m going all the way legendary – everybody gone remember me …. We came tooooo far… nobody cares about a rap image we tryna shake that shit get low with the millions and rap anyway!!!”

Lastly, Meek discussed that his newest album might be cancel-worthy and that he will not be silenced. “I’m talking worst on my album yall night need to cancel me before this shit come out … ain’t no filter on this shit!!!”

Despite this long rant doubling down on his controversial statements, some fans are in support of Meek, with one fan saying, “Glad to see he not letting the industry control his voice #FreeTory”



Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion last December and has remained behind bars ever since. He is currently facing up to 22 years in prison, along with immediate deportation to his native country of Canada. After a recent delay by his legal counsel, his sentencing date is set to be on August 7th.