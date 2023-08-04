Creator of 'Hamilton,' Lin-Manuel Miranda, Planning Broadway Musical Version of 'The Warriors'

Lin-Manuel Miranda is working on another book-to-stage musical adaptation. The Hamilton creator is reportedly planning a Broadway musical based on the 1965 Sol Yurick novel, The Warriors, which was made into a movie in 1979. While details are still being fleshed out, a source revealed the news to the New York Post.

The Warriors is based on fictitious New York City street gangs, one who must travel 30 miles from the Bronx to Brooklyn’s Coney Island after being framed for the murder of a rival gang leader. Its 1979 film adaptation was directed by Walter Hill and although it wasn’t a movie-musical, it included compositions by Barry De Vorzon, Joe Walsh and Arnold McCuller.

In 2016, it was announced that the Russo Brothers would remakeThe Warriors for Hulu and Paramount Pictures, although plans might have been scrapped.

“I can’t remember ever being asked to redo it,” Hill told THR in 2022. “People would ask me, ‘What do I think about Paramount remaking the movie?’ Because there have been so many announcements. And I said, ‘Well, I did mine. Good luck.'”

The upcoming musical will be Miranda’s first since Hamilton, which he made, produced and starred in, based on Ron Chernow’s 2004 biography of U.S. Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won 11 Tony Awards, and was brought to Disney+ in 2020.

Miranda’s first Broadway musical was In the Heights, a tribute to the Washington Heights neighborhood in Upper Manhattan. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film version of In the Heights was released in 2021, starring Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, and more. Miranda has also contributed to Moana, Encanto, and The Little Mermaid, which released in May.