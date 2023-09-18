Semi-Autobiographical Lakers Series ‘Winning Time’ Canceled On HBO

After two seasons, the semi-autobiographical Los Angeles Lakers series Winning Time has been canceled on HBO. The news came on Sunday night (September 17), when the show aired the second season’s seventh episode, “What Is and What Should Never Be,” which came to be the show’s finale.

While the first season focused on the formation of the Lakers’ ‘Showtime’ lineup, season two centered on the team’s run from the 1980 NBA Finals through 1984, including former coach Pat Riley succeeding Paul Westhead.



However, teammates from the Lakers’ ‘Showtime’ era, like Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were displeased with the show’s inaugural season, the latter writing a Substack post titled ‘"Winning Time" Isn’t Just Deliberately Dishonest, It’s Drearily Dull’ last April.



“There is only one immutable sin in writing: Don’t Be Boring! Winning Time commits that sin over and over,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote, criticizing the screenwriters. “The characters are crude stick-figure representations that resemble real people, the way Lego Han Solo resembles Harrison Ford. Each character is reduced to a single bold trait, as if the writers were afraid anything more complex would tax the viewers’ comprehension.”