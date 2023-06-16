Killer Mike Gets Autobiographical On New Album ‘Michael’

In time for Juneteenth weekend, Killer Mike has dropped his newest studio album Michael. The 14-song project, the Atlanta rapper’s first solo effort in over ten years, addresses politics, racism and injustices across tracks featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane (“Scientists & Engineers”), Young Thug (“Run”), Blxst (“Exit 9”), CeeLo Green (“Down by Law”), Ty Dolla $ign (“High & Holy”) and more. Michael is also executive produced by legendary Chicago beatmaker No I.D.

Apart from his features, the Run the Jewels member recently told Consequence that Michael is his most “personal” record yet. “I’m rapping differently. Like KRS-One taught me, it’s about style. You gotta master styles… I’ve grown and I’ve evolved stylistically,” he told Consequence. “I didn’t want to give you a replay of Killer Mike from Run the Jewels just over different beats. I needed to push. I needed to feel personal. I needed to feel like a conversation with you.”

Singles from Michael include the aforementioned “Scientists & Engineers,” “Motherless” (which also features Eryn Allen Kane), “Don’t Let the Devil” with fellow Run the Jewels member El-P and thankugoodsir, “Run” (which video version also includes an appearance from Dave Chappelle) and "Talk'n That Shit!" 3000’s guest verse on “Scientists & Engineers” marks his first in two years, the last being on Kanye West’s “Life of the Party.”

Killer Mike - Scientists & Engineers ft. Future, Andre 3000, Eryn Allen Kane [Audio] www.youtube.com

Killer Mike - MOTHERLESS ft. Eryn Allen Kane (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com

Killer Mike - RUN ft. Dave Chappelle & Young Thug (Official Music Video) ft. Young Thug www.youtube.com

Killer Mike - RUN ft. Young Thug, Dave Chappelle (Lyric Video) www.youtube.com

Killer Mike, who appears in a new episode of LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s The Shop, is scheduled to tour with El-P as Run the Jewels this fall. For their ‘10 Years of Run’ tour, the duo will perform in four cities; New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles.