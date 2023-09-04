ScHoolBoy Q Recalls Kendrick Lamar’s Impact On Him During TDE Prime

Just weeks after Reason’s mishap on LA podcast BackOnFigg, ScHoolBoy Q went on the show to give former Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Kendrick Lamar his flowers. The 36-year-old rapper, born Quincy Matthew Hanley, stopped by the podcast and revealed Lamar’s impact on him during the pair’s early days at TDE. Ahead of the release of Lamar’s fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, the 17-time Grammy-winner departed the label for his co-founded entertainment company pgLang.

“Dot gave me so much confidence. Dot made me a rapper. Dot saved my life. I owe a lot to Dot,” said ScHoolboy, referring to Lamar under his original moniker ‘K. Dot.’ “Kendrick and [Derek] Ali, pulled me to the side [and said] ‘you slipping, you ain’t on your game. [We’re] really about music around here…’”



Hanley went on to explain that he began as Lamar’s hype man before having a solo breakout.

“Top [TDE founder Anthony Tiffith] wanted to get rid of me [at one point],” he continued. “Dot saved me. He made me his hype man. He would tell me to come to the studio all the time, ‘We in the studio, we in the studio. You got your verse ready?’”

The Crash Talk rapper also name-dropped Dr. Dre, who served as Lamar’s mentor and would often invite Hanley to the studio when the two worked together.

“Next thing you know, Dre hearing my shit. And then I get my deal because of Dre really. What I’m saying is, Kendrick kept pulling me, kept pulling me and kept pulling me.”

While Hanley has hinted at new music, he last released the single “Soccer Dad” in April 2022. The artist has since become a golf enthusiast, joining TopGolf in their “Come Play Around” campaign last November.

