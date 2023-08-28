Kelis & Bill Murray Reportedly Split After Two Months of Dating

Looks like the love affair between Kelis and Bill Murray was short-lived. According to London publication, The Sun – which originally broke the news in June that the two had begun dating – writes that the “Milkshake” singer was the one to break things off with Murray.

However, a source claims that the breakup was mutual. “Kelis and Bill were — and still are — very fond of each other but things just ran their course,” the source said. They added, “They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways. They hope to remain friends but also plan to get on with their lives.”

Their brief relationship came just a year after the death of Kelis Rogers’ second husband, Mike Mora, who died from stomach cancer last March. From 2005 to 2010, Rogers was married to rapper Nas, having their son Knight in 2009. With Mora, Rogers has a son, Shepherd, and daughter, Galilee.

Murray and his second wife, Jennifer Butler, divorced in 2008. The 72-year-old was allegedly spotted during select dates of Rogers tour throughout the summer, and the two grew close after a “chance meeting,” says a source.

“Whatever brought them together, they are both single and having fun despite the fairly big age gap,” the source said in June.

While Murray will next star in a Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel of the action-comedy Ghostbusters franchise, Kelis has remade her 2003 “Milkshake” hit for lactose free dairy brand Lactaid. The 44-year-old hosted the 2020 Netflix series Cooked with Cannabis and published the 2015 cookbook My Life on a Plate.