Cover art for 'Falling or Flying,' by Jorja Smith.
Jorja Smith Releases ‘Falling or Flying,’ Her First Album In Five Years
Five years after her debut Lost & Found, English singer-songwriter Jorja Smith has released new album Falling or Flying.
Jorja Smith is Falling or Flying five years after the release of her debut album. On Friday (September 29), the 26-year-old unveiled her 16-track LP with guest appearances from J Hus (“Feelings”) and Lila Iké (“Greatest Gift”). Following Smith’s introductory album Lost & Found, in 2021, she released the EP Be Right Back described as a “waiting room” ahead of her sophomore LP.
To celebrate Falling or Flying, Smith shared a lyric video for her latest single, “Broken Is the Man.” The song follows previous singles “Try Me,” “Little Things,” “Go Go Go,” and the titular tracks. “Little Things” also got a “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)” mashup courtesy of DJ L Beats.
“I feel like making the album brought me back home,” Smith in a statement. “Where you’re from is where you get your powers, and that’s why I’m so grateful I could make this with DAMEDAME* – they still have their roots in the ground from back home. And we had so much fun making this.”
“I like this world that I’ve just come into. And I’m still figuring things out. Always figuring things out,” Smith added. “This is the first time I’m putting stuff out there that I can connect with right now.”
In November, the vocalist will host three intimate live sessions in the U.K., all which are now sold out. Last year, Smith appeared on FKA Twigs’ Caprisongs ("Darjeeling"), Beam’s Alien ("Conscience") and Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 ("Somebody Else").
