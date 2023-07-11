Jordan Peele Brings Horror to the Page in New Monkeypaw Productions Anthology ‘Out There Screaming’

A first-time anthology book is coming to Monkeypaw Productions, the television and film company founded by Jordan Peele. Announced on Tuesday (July 11), the multi-story Out There Screaming will feature worlds of horror, science fiction and folklore in tales written exclusively by Black authors. With Peele serving as editor and curator, Out There Screaming dives into “not only the terrors of the supernatural but the chilling reality of injustice that haunts our nation.”

“A cop begins seeing huge, blinking eyes where the headlights of cars should be that tell him who to pull over. Two freedom riders take a bus ride that leaves them stranded on a lonely road in Alabama where several unsettling somethings await them. A young girl dives into the depths of the Earth in search of the demon that killed her parents,” the book’s official description reads. “These are just a few of the worlds of Out There Screaming, Jordan Peele’s anthology of all-new horror stories by Black writers. Featuring an introduction by Peele and an all-star roster of beloved writers and new voices, Out There Screaming is a master class in horror, and—like his spine-chilling films—its stories prey on everything we think we know about our world . . . and redefine what it means to be afraid.”

The book also comes one year ahead of Peele’s fourth directorial effort, which is slated to release on Christmas of next year. The Oscar-winner is also reportedly developing a series adaption of graphic novel series Coyotes with Selena Gomez. Peele last directed 2022’s Nope, which starred Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer.