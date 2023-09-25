Watch Joe Biden Butcher LL Cool J's Name in his Speech at the Congressional Black Caucus

President Joe Biden had a microaggressive blunder over the weekend. While presenting LL Cool J with the Phoenix Award at the Congressional Black Caucus on Saturday (September 23), the 46th U.S. President accidentally slipped up, calling LL “boy.” Both the Queens rap icon and MC Lyte were recipients of the Phoenix Award.

“Two of the great artists of our time representing the groundbreaking legacy of hip hop in America, LL Jay Cool J, uhhh … ” said Biden as the audience began to laugh. “By the way, that boy’s got — that man’s got biceps bigger than my thighs,” he added.

One media personality who ripped into Biden was The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God, who’s interviewed the 80-year-old in the past. “He fully understands the word ‘boy’ in a racial context around a white man referring to a black man as ‘boy,’” Charlamagne said. “A lot of people are upset that Joe Biden referred to LL Cool J as a ‘boy.’ As you can hear he corrected himself on his spot,” he said. “You know why Joe Biden corrected himself — because he’s 137 years old.”

Although LL, born Todd Smith, hasn’t responded to Biden’s speech, the President has a history of publicly calling Black men “boy.” In February, he called Maryland’s first Black mayor, Wes Moore, “boy” while addressing the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Unbothered by Biden mispronouncing his stage name, Smith has moved on to other endeavors within global platform Rock The Bells. In November, Rock the Bells will launch its inaugural cruise, and will begin its Cancun resort in April 2024. Earlier this month, Smith took part in the MTV Video Music Awards’ Hip-Hop 50 performance, also featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Run-DMC, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh and Grandmaster Flash.