Hip-Hop Legends Salute JAY-Z At Brooklyn Public Library’s ‘The Book of Hov’ Opening

The Brooklyn Public Library central location brought out the best in entertainment during the private opening of the new JAY-Z exhibit, ‘The Book of Hov.’ The exhibit, which opens to the public on Friday (July 14), houses “thousands of archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet on JAY-Z’s professional life.”

The explainer continues, "As you explore, you’ll encounter visuals, audio stories, and physical artifacts, from more than 25 years of his life. A replica of Baseline Studios, the legendary space where he recorded some of his most influential work. The guitar he played at Glastonbury Festival, and videos of young Jay-Z, speaking his future into existence."

Attending the inaugural event were JAY-Z, Beyoncé, their eldest daughter Blue Ivy, along with artists like Questlove, Rakim, Just Blaze, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Lil Uzi Vert, Yo Gotti, and more. Brooklyn residents became privy to a special engagement at BPL, as select Hov lyrics now cover the library’s exterior.





Along with ‘The Book of Hov,’ BPL and Roc Nation have partnered to create 13 limited-edition library cards featuring artwork from Hov’s album catalog. The Brooklyn native’s last solo album 4:44 released in 2017, followed by Everything Is Love, his 2018 full-length collaboration with Beyoncé.



Earlier this week, Hov received his fourth Emmy nomination for co-producing the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, which was headlined by Rihanna. Last year, he earned the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) as co-producer for the Dr. Dre-curated Super Bowl LVI halftime show, which had additional performers Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar, along with special guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.