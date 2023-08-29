JAY-Z Goes From ‘The Book of Hov’ to ‘The Book of Clarence’ In New LaKeith Stanfield-Led Biblical Film

JAY-Z has more stories to tell as a film producer in his next theatrical release, The Book of Clarence. On Monday (August 28), a teaser for the Jeymes Samuel-directed biblical film arrived, with LaKeith Stanfield portraying the Jerusalemite titular character, “who is intrigued by the influence of Jesus and becomes a Messiah for his own personal gain,” reads the official logline. “His journey leads him into an unexpected exploration of faith.”

THE BOOK OF CLARENCE - Official Teaser Trailer (HD) youtu.be









Although the film incorporates biblical characters like Jesus, Mary Magdalene and John the Baptist, Samuel – who last directed Netflix’s The Harder They Fall – told Vanity Fair in an exclusive preview that TBOC will “tell a Bible story about an everyman.”



Hov attested to Samuel’s message, adding that while the film uses religion as a “backdrop,” the storyline is “about a young man who finds his faith through love and through wanting to become somebody in the world, which is the story of everybody.”

Also starring Stanfield, THTF was Samuel and Hov’s last project together and spoke highly of working with the British director. “He has this fearlessness to him. He’s very confident, but it’s not off-putting,” the 24-time Grammy winner said.

The Brooklyn native also promised that his impact on TBOC would be monumental, with “easter eggs” that longtime fans might pick up on. “I have a thousand stories to tell, so that’s why I can kind of lay Easter eggs in each one.”

TBOC, which also stars an ensemble cast of Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, James McAvoy, Alfre Woodard, David Oyelowo, Teyana Taylor, Benedict Cumberbatch, Anna Diop, and more, premieres January 12, 2024.