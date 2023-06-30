Jada Pinkett Smith Will Address “Assumptions” In New Memoir ‘Worthy’

On October 17, actress and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith will come to the table with her new memoir Worthy. On Thursday (June 29), the Baltimore native posted an image to Instagram showing a copy of the book, also detailing her reasons for writing Worthy.

“The fact that I have, in the last four years, contributed to the creation and perpetuation of falsehoods about myself, in which other untrue narratives were birthed, has surely aided in the misunderstandings that surround me,” the 51-year-old wrote in the caption.

“This fall, with deep humility and respect, I will take back my narrative. My memoir starts at the beginning, offering an unvarnished and revealing account from my challenging upbringing in Baltimore into a controversial life in Hollywood,” she continued. “It’s a harrowing ride of reclaiming my self-worth while unraveling unspoken truths.”



In April, Pinkett Smith’s show, Red Table Talk, hosted with daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, was canceled as company Meta ended Facebook Watch Originals. Later, Pinkett Smith said that RTT is in the process of “finding a new home.”

Worthy follows the 2021 memoir Will, co-written by Pinkett Smith’s husband, Will Smith, and self-help author Mark Manson. The book became a New York Times bestseller upon its release, also jumping to No. 2 on the list after the Emancipation actor infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.



To accompany Worthy, Pinkett Smith will also embark on a book tour this fall, with tickets available on her official website.