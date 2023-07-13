Ice Cube Retorts Against ‘Sellout’ Critics After Robert F. Kennedy Photo-Op

Ice Cube is clapping back against critics of his alleged right-wing political views. On Monday (July 10), controversial politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a picture of himself, former Cleveland mayor Dennis Kucinich and 54-year-old Cube.

Some followers of Cube took offense at the picture, as both the Mount Westmore emcee and RFK Jr. are known for their anti-vax stance. The criticism also drummed up allegations that the “It Was A Good Day” rapper was endorsing Kennedy for an eventual presidential run.

“For all the simple-minded short bus people out there,” the Los Angeles native tweeted. “A picture is not an endorsement, dummy. Now get your a** over to bungalow 51 and STFU.”



Supporting Cube was Public Enemy frontman Chuck D, who also shared a sketch of the former N.W.A. member.

The tirade continued between Cube and other disappointed social media users, as he called some of them expletives.











Amidst his battle with naysayers, Cube is in an ongoing battle with the NBA, who he claims is trying to sabotage his BIG3 basketball league. Last month, Cube appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience to discuss his entrepreneurial range into hoops.

“We’re not trying to compete in any shape or form with the NBA. We’re very complimentary,” he said. “So I don’t understand the things that’s being done behind the scenes. Encouraging people to not sponsor us, encouraging networks not to play us.”



He continued, “We’ve been able to survive but at a certain point it’s just redundant and ridiculous and we gotta fight back in some shape or form.”