The Hip-Hop Museum is Going on Tour

The Hip Hop Museum and Mass Appeal are banding together to take their Hip-Hop 50 celebration from coast to coast.

Sponsored by CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka, The Hip Hop Museum Tour will commemorate pioneers who created and cultivated the genre, hitting major cities also considered rap destinations. Launching on October 14th in hip-hop’s birthplace of New York City, the tour will hit Atlanta, Houston, Charlotte, Los Angeles, and Miami in the following months. Each stop will also feature an exhibit curated by Pete Nice and Paradise Gray, which is set to include archival pieces from 1973-1990, highlighting early rappers, DJs, graffiti artists, and breakdancers, tracing the genre’s evolution from block parties to sold-out stadium performances.

“The Hip Hop Museum is thrilled to be in partnership with Mass Appeal and to have the support from CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka as we celebrate Hip Hop 50. Fifty years of growth and the global impact of Hip Hop culture in all its expressions. By taking the museum’s exhibition on tour, we’re shining a light on the culture’s regional creative influences, its creators, and the communities nationwide that helped give rise to the genre,” said Rocky Buccano, Executive Director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum, in a press release.

The exhibit serves as an early glimpse of The Universal Hip Hop Museum, which is set to open at Bronx Terminal Market in 2025. The tour is also Mass Appeal’s latest Hip-Hop 50 initiative, following Hip Hop 50 Live - A Star Studded Concert, which was held in August at Yankee Stadium. Performers included Ice Cube, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Run-DMC, Eve, Lil Wayne, Lil’ Kim, and more.

Reserve a free ticket to the exhibit in your city of choice today.

The Hip-Hop Museum Tour Dates:

New York City: 10/14

Atlanta: 10/21

Houston: 11/4

Los Angeles: 11/11

Charlotte: 11/18

Miami: 12/5-12/9