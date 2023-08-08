‘Hip-Hop is History,’ A Book Authored by Questlove, is Coming in Early 2024

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson is filling up his AUWA Books slate. The Roots co-founding member has announced that his upcoming book, Hip-Hop Is History, will be released during the first quarter of 2024, per Variety.

The book will also be the second release on AUWA Books, following Sly Stone memoir, Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin), due to be published on October 13. Thompson last co-authored a children's book, The Rhythm of Time, with S.A. Crosby. The 52-year-old has also published 2013 memoir Mo' Meta Blues: The World According to Questlove, 2018’s Creative Quest, and 2021’s Music Is History, among other titles.

Thompson has made dynamic efforts in the Hip-Hop 50 celebration, including The Fugees’ reunion at Roots Picnic last month, and the all-star hip-hop performance at The Grammys in March.

“Getting people to acknowledge beauty is a task,” Thompson told Variety. “Somedays we are the Blues Brothers on a mission from God, going to each person, hyping them up. But hip-hop is like soul food — making something tasty out of this trash that we have been getting. So, at first, I spoke to a handful of artists who were like ‘Man, ain’t nobody trying to hear that shit. I’m good, dog. I’m not doing all that just for eight bars. Pass.”

Thompson added that advice from DJ Jazzy Jeff made him soldier on through the performance curation, which was narrated by fellow The Roots member Black Thought and LL Cool J. “Celebrate this now, because no one is going to celebrate the 51st year,” Thompson recalled Jeff saying.

Thompson went on to share that chronicling hip-hop’s history is a privilege that he’s gladly taken on through his creative efforts.

“No one asked me to, but I’m carrying that burden. And for all those who are present and accounted for, there is something to celebrate with hip hop’s 50th,” he said. “There may be a lot of water under that bridge. Our disdain for looking in the rearview mirror is entrenched in pain and trauma. But as a child of legacy and nostalgia culture, I want to be the GPS for people to celebrate that thing called hip-hop.”