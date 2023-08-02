Hasan Minhaj Might Take Over Where Trevor Noah Left Off On ‘The Daily Show’

Hasan Minhaj might be the new host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. According to three sources in connection, per Variety, with the long-running political, social and culture satire talk show, the search for a new Daily Show host is reaching its final stages, with Minhaj being top contender.

Although there’s a possibility that Minhaj might not get the position, the 37-year-old comedian, writer and political commentator previously worked on TheDaily Show as a “faux” correspondent from 2014 to 2018. Following his Daily Show stint, he served as host on Netflix’s Patriot Act.

In May, Minhaj expressed his desire to host The Daily Show full-time on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. "I’m definitely open to the conversation. It’s also a family conversation now. It’s a very different conversation than when I first got hired at the show when I was 29. My life is in a very different place. And so that’s a bigger life-slash-family convo. It changes a lot of things,” he said. “It’s an all-encompassing, all-consuming thing. And other people have to live with the consequences of what I say. And I just want to make sure everybody, if that were to ever come to fruition, ‘hey, are we all on board with this?’"

This year, Minhaj also guest hosted the series with a rotation of temporary hosts including Kal Penn, Leslie Jones and Sarah Silverman. However, due to the writer’s strike, Comedy Central has not aired new Daily Show episodes, instead repeating South Park and The Office.