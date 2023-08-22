Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Serve Humor In ‘Good Burger 2’ Teaser

Welcome back to Good Burger. On Monday (August 22), Paramount+ dropped the first Good Burger 2 trailer, with Nickelodeon icons Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell returning to the franchise. The two play characters Dexter Reed and Ed, respectively, 25 years after the debut of Nickelodeon's original Good Burger.

The 1997 film takes from the Good Burger skit from children’s sketch comedy series, All That, which Thompson and Mitchell appeared on from 1994 to 1999, also starring in the spinoff, Kenan & Kel from 1996 to 2000.

In the first Good Burger 2 teaser, Dexter’s hit and flipped into a burger mobile driven by Ed. "Hey man, you almost car-burgered me to death!" Dexter exclaims, which Ed seems to brush off, responding, "The new adventures of Ed and Dex start now!" The duo then land in the memorable Good Burger restaurant, where all the employees recite the original movie – and All That sketch – tagline: "Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can we take your order?"

Good Burger 2 shows Dexter and Ed "reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees,” per the film’s synopsis.

Good Burger 2 | Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ youtu.be

"Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back," the synopsis continues. "With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again."