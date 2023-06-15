Gangsta Boo Reportedly Died of An Accidental Fentanyl Overdose

Memphis stations Fox 13 and Action News 5 have revealed that Gangsta Boo’s cause of death was from an accidental overdose. An official coroner's report for the former Three 6 Mafia member shows that Gangsta Boo, legal name Lola Mitchell, had a mixture of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol (alcohol) in her system at her time of death on January 1. On New Year’s Day, Mitchell was found unresponsive at her home in Memphis, where she was also pronounced dead.

As part of Three 6 Mafia with DJ Paul, Juicy J and other former members La Chat, Lord Infamous, Koopsta Knicca and Crunchy Black, Mitchell was a pioneer in Memphis’ rap and horrorcore scene. She released three solo albums throughout her life, including 1998’s Enquiring Minds, 2001’s Both Worlds *69 and 2003’s Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera.

In recent years, Mitchell’s rap career underwent a renaissance, as she appeared on songs with Blood Orange (“Gold Teeth”), Run the Jewels (“Love Again”), Latto and GloRilla (“FTCU”) and more. On Kari Faux’s new album REAL B*TCHES DON’T DIE, Mitchell appears posthumously on “White Caprice.”

“I think the experience of being able to make a song with someone who was as influential as she was for me and so many other people — whether people want to acknowledge it or not, she is a staple in rap music, not just female rap or rap music in general,” Faux told POPSUGAR about Mitchell.

She continued, “As a kid, I remember watching her and Three 6 Mafia but also just La Chat, Mia X. All of them are just like staples to me because they really just embodied an energy I just looked at in awe. Like they're hard, they're tough, and they're rapping, rapping. To be able to witness that in person, it's something I'll never forget. I play that day over and over because I was so sick when I heard she had passed.”