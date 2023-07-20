G Herbo Faces Prison Time After Accepting Plea Deal in Fraud & Identity Theft Case

G Herbo faces up to 20 years behind bars, according to an article published by the Chicago Tribune on Wednesday (July 19). The outlet reported that the 27-year-old rapper, born Herbert Randall Wright III, pleaded guilty in Massachusetts to federal wire fraud charges and allegations of identity theft.

Using stolen identities, the Strictly 4 My Fans II artist funded a Jamaican villa and “designer puppies,” fabricating the information to federal authorities. Using stolen credit cards and IDs to make personal purchases, the prosecution alleges about $1.5 million was spent in the scheme.

On Wednesday, a plea agreement was filed by prosecutors in the U.S. District Court in Springfield, Massachusetts. Wright was ordered to appear there on the same day, following his arrest on a gun charge in Chicago earlier this month (July 9). The rapper, who was on probation, was pulled over in a vehicle that police claimed carried four guns and 248 grams of cannabis before making bond the next day.

Wire fraud carries a sentencing of up to 20 years but under federal sentencing guidelines, Wright is likely to serve a two-to-three-year term. In 2018, Wright was accused of lying to a federal agent about his relationship with associate and rap promoter Antonio Strong, the "alleged mastermind of the identity theft scheme.”

Wright has been ordered to pay nearly $14,000 in restitution to victims he stole money from, including $10,458 to Woof Woof Puppies in Michigan, where he allegedly purchased “designer” puppies from. The rapper’s plea hearing is scheduled for July 27 in Massachusetts.