You Can Now Cop (Almost) Every Future Album on Vinyl

Future, one of the most streamed rappers of the last decade, is releasing the majority of his discography in physical form.

Epic Records is releasing nine Future albums and mixtapes on vinyl. Epic will be releasing the vinyl in sections of three: The first drop will take place on October 20 and consist of his major label debut Pluto (2012), DS2 (2015), and his collaborative LP with Young Thug, Super Slimey (2017).

The second drop will come a week later and will feature his classic mixtape trilogy: Monster (2014),Beast Mode (2015) and the true masterpiece56 Nights (2015).

The final drop will feature Purple Reign (2016), FUTURE (2017), and HNDRXX(2017), which dropped within a week of each other. The prices of the vinyl range from $21.98 (for most of the mixtape stuff) to $37.98 (for the classic DS2.)

This will mark the first time most of these have been available on vinyl, which is pretty cool.

Future is one of the most prolific rappers working. But it's been a while since he released a full album. His last album was I Never Liked You, which was released in April 2022. That album became his eighth No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album for that project. (Kendrick Lamar would win the grammy for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.)

Head to the Okayplayer Shop to pre order all of the vinyl. While you are over there, maybe pick up a couple of shirts, too.



