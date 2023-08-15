Former Junior M.A.F.I.A. Rapper Chico Del Vec Has Died

Chico Del Vec, a former member of ‘90s East Coast rap group Junior M.A.F.I.A. has reportedly died. On Monday (August 14), Special Ed, who co-produced the group’s 1995 debut, Conspiracy, tweeted about Chico’s passing. Although the rapper and producer said that he wasn’t aware of specific details regarding Chico’s death, Special Ed told AllHipHop that the Brooklyn emcee was found unresponsive in his room.

Also giving Del Vec a tribute was producer Easy Mo Bee, who said he was “in denial” about the news.



“I was in denial all day since the very first post that I saw. Just didn't want to believe that it was true. My eyes literally watered up a little bit,” Mo Bee wrote on Instagram. “Chico was the kinda dude that checked in with me often. He would just call me up and be like "What up Mo Bee. You good?" Never wanted anything. Just checking up on me. That's who he was.”

Led by The Notorious B.I.G., Junior M.A.F.I.A. was formed in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn by The Notorious B.I.G., their acronym meaning “Masters At Finding Intelligent Attitudes.” With singles “Players Anthem” and “Get Money,” Conspiracy debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and was certified gold by the RIAA in December 1995.



In addition to Del Vec, also in Junior M.A.F.I.A. were Lil’ Cease, Lil’ Kim, Trife, Larceny (Banger), Nino Brown, MC Klepto/Kleptomaniac, Capone, and Bugsy. The group disbanded in 1997 following Biggie’s death, but Cease, Klepto and Banger reconnected for Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s second and final album, Riot Musik, in 2005.

Read more tributes below.























