DJ Premier Releases First ‘Beats That Collected Dust’ Installment In Over A Decade

DJ Premier is back with more beats to give. On Friday (September 22), the hip-hop veteran released new album Beats That Collected Dust. 3, his first installment in over a decade. In 2008, the series began, followed by Beats That Collected Dust, Vol. 2 in 2011. Like his previous BTCD albums, the third installment has tracks originally produced for artists that ended up collecting “dust.”

“I like unique releases and Beats That Collected Dust is so unique. I also love the process of titling a project. I’ve always been responsible for titling all the projects I produce, and Beats That Collected Dust is so fitting” DJ Premier said in a press release. “The format is an original tool, just like talk beds, freestyles, writing verses, and just plain listening. I decide when to release these instrumental volumes when they reach the stage of collecting dust. So here we are; Beats That Collected Dust, Vol. 3 is here and vinyl has arrived.”

The album also comes after Primo debuted his collaboration with Don Toliver and Bacardi for the company’s Hip-Hop 50 campaign during the MTV Video Music Awards. Filmed at Miami’s iconic M2 club, the commercial spot showed Premier scratching over hip-hop tracks from Run-DMC and Lil’ Kim that referenced Bacardi.





50 Years of Hip-Hop at the MTV Video Music Awards with BACARDÍ youtu.be

“As the VMAs have long celebrated both the sound and the style of Hip Hop, Bacardí has long been embedded in hip-hop culture, inspiring some of the most memorable lyrics, movements, and music video moments from artists who have defined a generation,” said Paramount Brand Studio’s SVP Matt Newcomb and Bacardí Rum’s North American VP Lisa Pfenning.



Stream Beats That Collected Dust, Vol. 3 below.