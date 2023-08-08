DJ Casper, ‘Cha Cha Slide’ Creator, Has Died After Lengthy Cancer Battle

DJ Casper, best known for the international line dance song “Cha Cha Slide” has died. The Chicago DJ, hype man and recording artist reportedly died on Monday (August 7) with close loved ones by his side, as confirmed by his wife, Kim, per ABC7. Casper, born Willie Perry Jr, was diagnosed with kidney and liver cancer in 2016.

“They went in to try to do surgery, and they found out the kidney was connected to the main artery, so they decided not to do it and just treat it,” Perry told ABC7 in May.

During the interview, which would be Perry’s last, he also shared that he was having difficulty eating, which led to significant weight loss. "I used to weigh 236 pounds, and I think I'm about 60 pounds less," Casper said. "If you know me, you know I'm not going to stop. I'm going to continue to go. I'm going to continue to go until I can't go,” he said.

Despite his health issues, Perry told ABC7 that he hopes the “Cha Cha Slide” continues to serve as a testament to “the power of unity, community and positivity.”

Before the “Cha Cha Slide” made its breakthrough in 2000, Perry first wrote the “Casper Slide Pt. 1” as an aerobic anthem for his nephew, who was a Bally fitness instructor. The song was later picked up by a local radio station, which Perry revised for a new version, “Casper Slide Pt. 2,” ultimately known as the “Cha Cha Slide.”

Mr C The Slide Man - Cha-Cha Slide (Official Video) youtu.be

The song spent five weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it peaked at No. 83. Nearly 25 years later, the “Cha Cha Slide” remains a staple at family reunions, weddings, festivals and other gatherings.



“I have one of the biggest songs that’s played at all stadiums: hockey, basketball, football, baseball; they played it at the Olympics. It was just something that everybody could do,” Perry told ABC7.

Post-”Cha Cha Slide,” Perry was an on-air personality for Chicago radio station V103.

Check out tributes to Perry below.



























