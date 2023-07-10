Da Brat Gives Birth to First Son With Wife, Jesseca Harris-Dupart

Congratulations are in order to Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart. Last Thursday (July 6), the two ladies welcomed their new son, Da Brat’s first child, in Atlanta. Weighing in at 7 lbs, 8 ounces and measuring 20 inches long, True Legend Harris-Dupart was born at 8:30 PM Eastern time.

"I can't BELIEVE he came out of me!" Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris-Dupart, told People. "Feels like a dream. He's PERFECT in every way. Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy," This journey has been more amazing than we could've ever imagined."



The couple used IVF (In vitro fertilization) to conceive with an egg from the So So Def artist and an anonymous donor, as her wife had health complications that disallowed her to carry the pregnancy. Their son’s birth also came after Harris-Dupart experienced a miscarriage.

The Harris-Dupart’s documented their pregnancy on their WE tv show Brat Loves Judy, Instagram and interviews. In one episode of their reality show, the women gave viewers a look into their search for a sperm donor and while narrowing down their options, Da Brat’s response was that one donor looked like Pinocchio character Jiminy Cricket.

The rapper faced backlash on social media, which she and her wife cleared up on Instagram and an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in May.

Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart Detail Difficult Search For Black Sperm Donor www.youtube.com

“I didn’t think it would be offensive to anybody,” Da Brat told Hall. “I cracked jokes about almost everybody that I saw. That one just happened to make it in the show. I wasn’t trying to be mean or say, like, anything negative about Black people. We were looking for a Black donor… It was just misconstrued and taken way out of context… If I offended anybody, I do apologize.”



The Harris-Dupart’s wed last February in Atlanta.