Criterion Channel Teases Its Upcoming Hip-Hop 50 Film Program

With hip-hop's 50th birthday inching closer and closer, the Criterion Channel is teasing what's in store for its film program celebrating the special occasion.

The minute-long trailer offers a sample of the movies that will be available to watch on the channel, with scenes from Style Wars, Belly, Poetic Justice, and Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest being played throughout the trailer. While most of the films will be viewable in August, several others — Do the Right Thing, Boyz n the Hood, Poetic Justice, Belly, and Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club — will be able to watch in September and November.

"We're extremely excited to present this wide-ranging series that highlights the incredibly varied ways that hip-hop has shown up in film since the culture's birth fifty years ago," Ashley Clark, Criterion's Curatorial Director, said in a press statement. "From raw, pivotal early documents like Wild Style and Style Wars onward, there's something for everyone here, whether you're an expert or a beginner."

Check out the teaser below.