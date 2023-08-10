Chris Tucker is Going on His First Stand Up Tour in Over a Decade

Chris Tucker is taking his good humor to the stage. The legendary actor and comedian has announced his first stand-up trek since 2011, The Legend Tour, which begins September 8 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Until January 12, the 51-year-old will hit additional cities across North America and Canada, including Louisville, Memphis, Oakland, Los Angeles, Columbus, Philadelphia and more.

"I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs, and it's stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots," Tucker said in a statement. "I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I'm excited to be back out on tour."



Tucker last portrayed now-Nike Vice President Howard White in the biographical sports drama Air, which released in March. Since the film’s release, Tucker has shown an openness to return to the Friday and Rush Hour franchises.

"The movie took a life of its own and I love that people still want to see it," Tucker told Audacy's V-103 about rejoining Friday. "I love that they did two more after the one I did. If it's possible, if it comes together right, I would try to do it. I'm a perfectionist, I'm sorry. If it ain't gonna be great – I don't believe in 'some movies are good, some are not.' Nah, I'm going all the way; I want it to be great."

Tickets for The Legend Tour will be available on Friday, August 11 via Ticketmaster.