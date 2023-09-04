Chris Rock & Diplo Escape Disastrous Burning Man While 70,000 Trapped At Festival

Chris Rock and Diplo were rescued during the disastrous Burning Man 2023. On Saturday (September 2), the latter shared a clip of himself and Rock in the back of a fan’s pickup truck after the Nevada festival became flooded due to weather conditions.

Rock, 56, and Diplo, 44, apparently walked through the mud for six miles before stumbling across the good Samaritan, while approximately 73,000 attendees were stranded at Burning Man. “I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz i have a show in dc tonight and didnt want to let yall down,” the DJ and producer wrote in his Instagram caption. “Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment.”



In his Instagram Stories, Rock shared an image of the muddy environment developed on the festival grounds after rain hit Nevada’s Black Rock Desert from Friday night to Saturday morning.

Organizers for Burning Man were forced to postpone the effegy ceremony while attendees were told to shelter in place, along with conserving water and food. One attendee reportedly died as the rainstorm battered the event. Officials are planning to burn the event’s iconic figure on Monday night (September 4), while its companion temple structure will be burned the following evening. The event’s nearby airport and Burner Bus shuttles to Reno and San Francisco remain closed. The ruined Burning Man has drawn comparisons to Fyre Festival, which co-founder Billy McFarland is reviving.