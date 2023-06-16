Digable Planets to Headline BRIC's Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Weekend

BRIC is joining in on celebrating hip-hop turning 50. On Friday, the company announced their plans to celebrate the anniversary of hip-hop’s creation with two days of what they call a “thoughtful, dedicated” programming.

The event will be at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!, New York’s longest-running free performing arts festival. On August 11th, which is the actual 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s creation, the iconic rap group Digable Planets and rapper Kari Faux will hit the stage at the outdoor festival at Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park. In a press statement released today, Ish “Butterfly” Butler of Digable Planets said:

“Hip-Hop gave us everything, something to love, something to work for, something to belong to, and much more.”

The next day, August 12th, hip-hop and film lovers will be able enjoy a screening of the romantic comedy Brown Sugar.

With over 45 years in, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! has become a staple platform for showcasing acts from various genres, many of whom have gone on to become popular stars in the world. This year, acts include a benefit concert featuring NxWorries, Robert Glasper, BJ The Chicago Kid and Kelela to name a few.

For Wes Jackson, President of BRIC, this year’s BCB, is just the start of the programming they have scheduled for this year that will encompass celebrating the various aspects of hip-hop’s most important anniversary.

“Beginning with this weekend in August, we’re committing ourselves to providing an evergreen home for the education, expression, and evolution of Hip-Hop not only this summer but for years to come... We look forward to seeing you out at the Bandshell in August to celebrate…and stay tuned for even more exciting developments from BRIC Hip-Hop in the months ahead.”

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! will be held from now through August 24th.