Black Lives Matter Protesters Awarded $13M Settlement From New York Due to 2020 Mass Arrests

Over 1,000 Black Lives Matter protesters are being awarded after 2020 mistreatment from the NYPD. The city has reportedly agreed to pay more than $13 million to those arrested or interacting with law officials during 2020 BLM protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A civil rights lawsuit was filed in a Manhattan federal court on Wednesday (July 19), but needs to have approval from a judge before its finalization.

The lawsuit centers on 18 protests and riots that were held in New York City a week after Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin. As a result of the protests and riots, 18 people across the nation died, roughly 10,000 were arrested, and property damages came to a total of $2 billion. The New York settlement, which allows the city to avoid trial, is one of the most expensive payouts ever for mass arrests. According to the attorneys for plaintiffs, those eligible could receive $9,950 in compensation.

During the 2020 arrests, officers are said to have used various control tactics, one known as ‘kettling,’ where protestors are corralled into tight spaces before being attacked with batons, pepper-sprayed and arrested.

Adama Sow, a named plaintiff in the settlement, says that she was amongst those trapped during a protest, and her hands were zip tied to the point of turning purple. Her and other arrestees were placed in an overheated correctional bus for several hours.

“It was so disorganized, but so intentional,” Sow told PIX 11. “They seemed set on traumatizing everyone.”

Several other cities in the United States are negotiating settlements in regards to law officials’ treatment of protestors, but those involved with trespassing, property destruction, weapons possession, or assault of an officer, may be excluded from the settlement.