‘Beastie Boys Square' Dedication to Be Held on September 9 in NYC

Beastie Boys are getting some Hip-Hop 50 love in their hometown. The group has revealed that New York City’s intersection of Ludlow and Rivington will be renamed ‘Beastie Boys Square’ during an unveiling ceremony on September 9th. Surviving members Mike Diamond (Mike D) and Adam Horovitz (Ad-Rock) will be in attendance at the event, which begins at 12 p.m.

The intersection of Ludlow and Rivington are seen on the album cover of Beastie Boys’ sophomore album, Paul’s Boutique, which was released in 1989. After the 2012 passing of late member Adam “MCA” Yauch, fans began a campaign for the intersection to be renamed after the “No Sleep ‘til Brooklyn” emcees in 2014.



Last July, the initiative was granted by the New York City Council. In an interview with Pix11, council member Christopher Marte confirmed the news, also noting that it took “about nine years” for the goal to be reached.

“As many of us know, once the Beastie Boys hit the scene, it really changed the hip-hop game,” said Marte. “I see it as a celebration. A celebration for the Lower East Side, a celebration for hip-hop and especially a celebration for our community who has been organizing for a really long time to make this happen.”

Other festivities set to take place at the ceremony are a DJ set from special guest Jon Bless HiFi System, with other pop-up activations dedicated to the trio. Ahead of the event, on Thursday (September 7), the Spike Jones-directed 2020 documentary Beastie Boys Story will show at IFC Center in Greenwich Village through the weekend.