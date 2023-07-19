Bas & J. Cole Are “Passport Bros” On New Collaboration

Dreamville Records is continuing their 2023 takeover as Bas releases new single “Passport Bros” featuring label co-founder J. Cole. Teased last week, “Passport Bros” marks Bas’ third single of the year, following “Diamonds” and “Blood, Sweat & Tears” featuring Kel-P on the J. Cole and Dreamville executive-produced Creed III soundtrack.

On “Passport Bros,” Bas, born Abbas Hamad and Cole travel the globe, with the latter even dropping a line about co-owning the Charlotte Hornets. "The news just dropped, I'm a partial owner/What can I say?/Tell Coach Cliff to suit me up and I'll play/I'm winning, We at Tape Mayfair, you can't get in,” Cole raps.













“Passport Bros” is expected to appear on Bas’ fourth studio album, We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We’re F*cked Up, which follows his 2018 release Milky Way. In 2019 and 2022, the Sudanese-American rapper dropped EPs Spilled Milk 1 and [BUMP] Pick Me Up, also appearing on 2019 Dreamville compilation album Revenge of the Dreamers III and the label’s 2022 project D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.

Bas - Passport Bros (with J. Cole) (Official Audio) youtu.be

Apart from “Passport Bros,” Cole continues to make waves on his own, last being spotted during Drake’s two-night It’s All A Blur Tour performances in Montreal. While onstage, Drake – who also co-headlined the Dreamville Festival in May – asked Cole for a feature on his twelfth solo album, For All the Dogs. The 38-year-old agreed, which means will be seeing a link-up between the two heavy hitters soon.