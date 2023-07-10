An Exhibit Celebrating LRG Clothing’s Connection to Hip-Hop Culture Is Coming to Los Angeles

In partnership with Gallery 90220, LRG Clothing is bringing their love of hip-hop culture to Los Angeles. On Saturday (July 15), the urban clothing brand will hold an exhibition opening that honors the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, with never-before-seen photos of rap artists like Drake, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, Wale,Raekwon, The Roots and more in LRG.

In addition, the photography exhibit will also debut upcoming LRG collaborations, which will be available to view until August 15. Included in the inaugural event are artist talks with legendary photographers for the brand, including Kareem Black, Larence Tanjuaquio, Kyle Camarillo, Quang Le and LRG co-founder Robert Wright, along with sounds from Compton native DJ Faucet.

Accompanying LRG’s extensive hip-hop history in the exhibit is an outdoor cookout, which will feature a performance from LA-based artist Yoshi Vintage.

Also known as Lifted Guild Research, the Orange County-based LRG began in 1999 by Wright and Jonas Bevacqua, who died in May 2011 due to natural causes. “His passing affected the company tremendously. Not only was he our co-founder but also the creative director and visionary for LRG. Bevacqua was a trendsetter and far ahead of his time, he was an inspiration and father figure,” a spokesperson told OC Weekly in 2018.

The streetwear brand became a hip-hop mainstay throughout the 2000s era, especially throughout backpack rap circles. Its mission statement is ‘Underground Inventive, Overground Effective,’ due to its grassroots nature and support of rising artists, with rappers publicly wearing LRG early in their careers.