Afropunk Returns to Brooklyn with New Lineup and New Location

Afropunk is coming back home to Brooklyn with a new location and a two day line-up of the best in R&B, hip-hop and African amapiano.

Yesterday evening, Afropunk Brooklyn announced the dates and confirmed lineup that will be debuting at their new home, Greenpoint Terminal Market. The festival formally was held at Commodore Barry Park. Taking place August 26-27, 2023, Afropunk Brooklyn has recruited R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan and inventive producer Flying Lotus as headliners. Rounding out the additional announced performers include Brooklyn’s own Joey Bada$, Vince Staples, Toby Nwigwe and Baby Tate holding it down for the hip-hop crowd.

Jazz singer Madison McFerrin, notable vocalists Durand Bernarr, Dreamer Isioma, New York rap veterans Beatnuts and South African amapiano producer DBN Gogo have also been announced to fill out the bill.

Afropunk isn’t the first New York City-based festival to change venues this year. Hot 97’s Summer Jam moved their annual concert from New Jersey’s Met Life Stadium to Belmont Park’s UBS Arena and Govenors Ball moved from their home on Randall’s Island to Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Known for merging the worlds of punk, R&B, Hip-hop, Jazz and African music, the festival is set to host a number of activations and announce more performers once closer to the August dates. General admission and VIP tickets for “Afropunk Brooklyn: Circus of Soul” are available on Afropunk’s website.