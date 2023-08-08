Action Bronson Gives Jazzy Renditions of His Classics on NPR Tiny Desk Concerts

Action Bronson delivered during his introductory NPR Tiny Desk Concert, which arrived on Tuesday (August 8). The Queens rapper, born Ariyan Arslani, was supported by his five-piece band Human Growth Hormone during a funky 27-minute set.

Beginning with shouting out his Flushing neighborhood, Arslani floated through his catalog, with selections from Mr. Wonderful, Lamb Over Rice, White Bronco, and Only For Dolphins. The rapper, affectionately known as “Bam Bam” gave live renditions of songs “Dmtri,” “Live from the Moon,” “Latin Grammys,” “Terry,” and “Baby Blue,” although collaborator Chance the Rapper was not present.

Arslani’s latest album, Cocodrillo Turbo, was released in 2022. Throughout 2023, the 39-year-old has toured, although his appearance at New York’s Rockaway Hotel last weekend was wrongly assumed to be a concert.

Action Bronson: Tiny Desk Concert www.youtube.com

Earlier this year, the rapper-chef-painter-wrestler-TV personality released New Balance collaboration 990v6 Baklava, which references Arslani’s Albanian heritage, his Instagram username and favorite dessert. “This shoe combines the best of both worlds with sportiness and comfort in a midsize sedan. It’s highly inspired by pistachios, baklava, my life, the layers. There are lots of meanings,” Arslani said about the partnership.The sneaker also has a second colorway, ‘Lapis Lazuli,’ which arrived in June.



In other Arslani news, the multi-hyphenate hosts YouTube show The In-Studio Show with Action Bronson, which shows him “hanging out, cooking, and serving food to a revolving cast of chefs, athletes, musicians, and surprise guests.” In the latest episode, he cooks french bread pizzas with Andrew Rea of Babish Culinary Universe, and Bantamweight UFC Champion Aljamain Sterling.