YNG Cheese, Son of Gillie Da Kid, Has Reportedly Been Killed In Philadelphia Triple Shooting

YNG Cheese, son of rapper and Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host, Gillie Da Kid, was killed on Thursday night (July 20). According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the 25-year-old, born Devin Spady, was shot in the back on the 5800 block of North Mascher Street in a triple shooting. Officers who arrived at the scene found Spady unresponsive and rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, where he died shortly after arrival.

Also shot near the scene were a 28-year-old man and a third victim, a 31-year-old, both who were also driven to Einstein. The two are now in stable condition. Video from the scene reportedly shows a group of men having a conversation on West Nedro Avenue and North Mascher Street before gunshots are heard. The group began running and 10 shots were heard. Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore says that it’s unclear whether the gunshots were fired from someone in the group or down the block.

Spady was following in his father’s footsteps in rap, as Gillie Da Kid, born Nasir Fard, was a founding member of 1990s Philadelphia hip-hop group Major Figgas. Co-hosting Million Dollaz Worth of Game alongside Fard is his childhood friend, Wallo, who posted a dedication to Spady on Instagram Friday morning (July 21).

Both Fard and Wallo were scheduled to appear on radio show The Breakfast Club before the shooting occurred. “As much as Wallo and Gillie do for the community in Philadelphia, as much as they pour into these young brothers and try to stray them away from killing each other and gun violence, to have his son be a victim of gun violence is tragic and a reminder that life, indeed, is not fair,” saidThe Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God.