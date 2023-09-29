Warner Records Announces Forthcoming Tina Turner Compilation ‘Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll’

A new album spanning Tina Turner’s solo career arrives on November 24. Titled Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll, the 55-track album will be released via Rhino Entertainment, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. QORR will be available in 5xLP and 3xCD formats, in addition to vinyl and digital versions. Physical versions come with a foreword from Turner’s friend, musician Bryan Adams.

“From obscurity to the stages of the U.K. and Europe, I credit Tina for changing the course of my life and I’m so grateful to have had some of her precious time. She was a force of nature, no one had her energy or her voice, I suppose it’s fitting to say, it’s only love, and that's all,” Adams wrote.

While still in the Ike and Tina Turner Revue, Turner released her Grammy-nominated debut album, Tina Turns the Country On!, In 1974. With ex-husband Ike Turner, the couple released their nineteenth and final album Delilah's Power in 1977. Continuing her solo career through the ‘70s, it was 1984 when Turner caught a resurgence with her fifth solo album, Private Dancer, which featured “What's Love Got to Do with It.” The single was also the title of Turner’s biopic, released in 1993, and partially based on her 1986 autobiography, I, Tina.

In May, at the age of 83, Turner died from natural causes, also two years after her documentary, Tina, debuted on HBO. The singer officially retired from music in 2009, and in 2021, sold her music rights for BMG for an estimated $50 million dollars.