Photo credit: Get On Down.
Outkast Celebrates ‘Aquemini’ & ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’ Anniversaries With Limited-Edition Vinyl
In collaboration with Get On Down, Outkast is releasing Aquemini 25th Anniversary Edition and Speakerboxxx/The Love Below 20th Anniversary Edition to limited-edition vinyl.
Outkast celebrates the anniversaries of Aquemini and Speakerboxxx/The Love Below with limited-edition collector’s vinyl. To commemorate the 25th and 20th anniversaries, respectively, of the two albums, the legendary rap duo partnered with Get On Down to bring the albums to exclusive vinyl form.
The Aquemini anniversary multi-colored edition will have three unique colored LPs, also housed in a gold foil stamped jacket with a printed lyrics insert, printed inner sleeves, and commemorative OBI. The vinyl will ship in October. An animated visual for the album’s classic “SpottieOttieDopaliscious” also released on Friday (September 29).
Outkast - SpottieOttieDopaliscious (Animated Music Video)www.youtube.com
The double album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below will be pressed to “Platinum Chain” and “Pearl” colored vinyl packaged in a gatefold jacket, and will ship in November. In 2004, the album won two Grammy Awards for Best Rap Album and Album of the Year. Speakerboxx/The Love Below also marked Outkast's penultimate album, followed by 2006’s Idlewild.
It's him and I, Aquemini \u264a\ufe0f\u2652\ufe0f \n\n\ud83d\udcf8 Torkil Gudnassen— Outkast (@Outkast) 1695858453
Hey Ya! @Outkast's \ud83d\udd0aSpeakerboxxx/The Love Below\ud83d\udc98turns 20 today! Preorder the 20th Anniversary 'Platinum & Pearls' 4xLP exclusively \u2935\ufe0f\nhttps://t.co/SRwNXHPyFa\n#Outkast #HipHop50— Get On Down (@Get On Down) 1695488052
Outkast - The Making of 'Rosa Parks' (Vevo Footnotes)www.youtube.com
Although Outkast split in the late 2000s, the duo reunited for festival performances in 2014, co-headlining Coachella, Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, and more. While Big Boi has continued his solo reign, last releasing Big Sleepover with Sleepy Brown in 2021, André 3000 has continued acting while making occasional guest appearances. This year, alongside Future and Eryn Allen Kane, 3000 was featured on "Scientist and Engineers" from Killer Mike’s new album Michael.
In May, the Atlanta Braves held an Outkast dedication night attended by Big Boi, where exclusive bobbleheads were given to the first 15,000 guests that entered Truist Park.
From Your Site Articles
- Big Boi Talks Outkast Being the Last Rap Act to Win A Grammy for Album of the Year ›
- The Secret History of Outkast's 'Speakerboxxx/The Love Below:' the Last Truly Great Double Album ›
- André 3000's 12 Best Guest Verses ›
Related Articles Around the Web