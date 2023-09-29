Outkast Celebrates ‘Aquemini’ & ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’ Anniversaries With Limited-Edition Vinyl

Outkast celebrates the anniversaries of Aquemini and Speakerboxxx/The Love Below with limited-edition collector’s vinyl. To commemorate the 25th and 20th anniversaries, respectively, of the two albums, the legendary rap duo partnered with Get On Down to bring the albums to exclusive vinyl form.





The Aquemini anniversary multi-colored edition will have three unique colored LPs, also housed in a gold foil stamped jacket with a printed lyrics insert, printed inner sleeves, and commemorative OBI. The vinyl will ship in October. An animated visual for the album’s classic “SpottieOttieDopaliscious” also released on Friday (September 29).

Outkast - SpottieOttieDopaliscious (Animated Music Video) www.youtube.com

The double album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below will be pressed to “Platinum Chain” and “Pearl” colored vinyl packaged in a gatefold jacket, and will ship in November. In 2004, the album won two Grammy Awards for Best Rap Album and Album of the Year. Speakerboxx/The Love Below also marked Outkast's penultimate album, followed by 2006’s Idlewild.

















Outkast - The Making of 'Rosa Parks' (Vevo Footnotes) www.youtube.com

Although Outkast split in the late 2000s, the duo reunited for festival performances in 2014, co-headlining Coachella, Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, and more. While Big Boi has continued his solo reign, last releasing Big Sleepover with Sleepy Brown in 2021, André 3000 has continued acting while making occasional guest appearances. This year, alongside Future and Eryn Allen Kane, 3000 was featured on "Scientist and Engineers" from Killer Mike’s new album Michael.



In May, the Atlanta Braves held an Outkast dedication night attended by Big Boi, where exclusive bobbleheads were given to the first 15,000 guests that entered Truist Park.